Carson Daly’s Savagely Hilarious Snoop Dogg Diss Made Snoop Say, “Damn It!” 

After Emmanuel Rey and Mindy Miller delivered a stellar duet during their Battles performance on The Voice, their Coach, Snoop Dogg, couldn't have been prouder. "I hate this part of the show. Cuz y’all just sit back and look at me," he said, staring at their expectant faces. The other Coaches — Reba McEntire, Niall Horan an Michael Bublé — had given their feedback, and now it was Snoop's turn to decide who the winner was, and he was getting anxious about it.

So anxious, in fact, that Snoop said, "My heart's racing fast. My blood pressure's up. My eyes are watering." Without missing a beat, Host Carson Daly chimed in with a perfectly timed, "That’s for other reasons," which immediately broke the tension and made Snoop crack up. "Damn it, Carson!" Snoop said.

"Way to go, Carson!" yelled McEntire, always a fan of a well-earned zinger. It's no secret what Daly was getting at: the D-O-double-G is a self-professed fan of a certain green activity. He's done weather reports about it. He's sung about it. He's talked to Martha Stewart about it.

In his perfectly Snoop way, he tossed the ball right back to Daly, replying, "Well, let me say this. Thank y’all for being on my team. Thank y’all for singing y’all's butts off tonight. Y’all made me very proud... and the rest is on Carson Daly." Pressed to pick a winner, he, of course, asked the Gangster Holy Ghost, and ultimately chose Miller.

Sometimes Snoop Dogg really does cry on The Voice

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

There have been times when Snoop's eyes leak water for emotional reasons on The Voice, despite what Daly jokes. On the very first night of the Battles, two Team Snoop divas went head to head singing "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman," and the rapper was so moved in the rehearsal, he admitted, "My left eye won’t stop crying, but it’s tears of joy."

When they performed on stage, he cried again, needing a tissue and telling them, "Y’all made me shed a tear. I’m just thinking about [how Battle Advisor] Lizzo gave y’all so much information and y’all used it. But I was crying because I can only keep one of you, and my heart is broke."

He also lets his soft side show with his French Bulldog puppy, Baby Boy Broadus. "Hey little baby! You so excited! You thought I left, you though I gave you away," he squealed at the pup in a new video posted on social media.

Why Snoop Dogg is so full of love on The Voice

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop told Jimmy Fallon during a visit to The Tonight Show when he first became a Coach. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach...and to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."

"I love all forms of music — that's what people are going to learn about me," he reiterated. "I'm the people's champ!"

