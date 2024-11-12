Jim Parsons Had Never Read or Seen Our Town Before Being Cast

Carson Daly Just Hilariously Eviscerated Blake Shelton Over a Pic for His New Song

Blake Shelton is gearing up for the release of his latest single, and one of his friends can't help but give the country star some good-natured ribbing over the cover.

On November 12, The Voice's most decorated champion took to social media to promote the release of his newest single, "Texas," in an announcement that is surely sending fans into a frenzy. However, Carson Daly quickly chimed in with a hilarious message of his own down in the comments section.

"Texas. The new single + video. Out Friday. Link in bio to pre-save / add now," Shelton captioned the single cover, which sees him in a black cowboy hat.

"You look like a real man for once 😂," Daly playfully snarked in the comments. The shade!

But not really! Shelton and Daly are very good friends who just enjoy joking around with each other. If your bestie can't (playfully) quip at you, then who can?

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's friendship

In a 2023 interview with People, Shelton opened up about the often-hilarious dynamic between him and his Barmageddon co-star.

"Carson's a grumpy old man," Shelton explained matter-of-factly. "He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I'd say that if he were sitting right here next to me."

According to Shelton, Daly is constantly complaining backstage whenever the two are on set together.

"He is just one of those guys where he's got a backache, or he's mad I'm taking too long," Shelton revealed. "He's just always chewing my ass out about something."

However, their relationship works because it goes both ways, and "because it rolls off my back and he's OK with me making fun of him."

As fussy as Daly (allegedly!) is, Shelton ultimately has nothing but kind words to say about his friends. "He is the glue of The Voice. I've said that for years," he said.

Actually, it sounds like the friendship between Shelton and Daly is a lot like the one between Shelton and Adam Levine — a lot of playful shots taken at each other in between moments of genuine love and support.