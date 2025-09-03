A New Rule Change on The Voice Season 28 Gives Carson Daly More Power (DETAILS)

For 28 seasons of The Voice, Carson Daly has been the most supportive and empathetic host. He's cheered on Artists from the sidelines during Blind Auditions, offered words of encouragement to Artists' family members, and celebrated chair turns as if they were his own. But he's never actually gotten a say in which Artists move on and who goes home. Well, that's about to change.

In a new trailer for The Voice Season 28 — watch above — a new rule change is introduced that gives Daly more power. And it's something he's been wanting for a while.

"Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks," Daly says in the trailer. "And I've never been able to do anything about it — until now."

With that, the camera panned to a little red card called the Carson Callback, and this new feature is sending Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé into a frenzy.

"What is happening, Carson Daly?" a shocked Bublé asks in the trailer.

The answer: The Carson Callback! That's what's happening. Read more, below.

The Voice Season 28 introduces the Carson Callback: details

Little is known about the Carson Callback right now, but all will be revealed when The Voice Season 28 premieres Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC. From this trailer — and from the name itself — it's safe to assume the Carson Callback will allow Daly to "call back" an Artist who doesn't advance in the competition. But you'll have to tune in to learn more about when and how Daly will be able to deploy this new power.

So, what else is in store this season? It's clear the Coaches are having a blast with each other, and the Artists are more passionate than ever. (Please see: The one who knows where Horan's "birthmarks" are.) Bublé has on his Reba socks, Horan is Irish dancing, and there's something called a Penalty Box that's definitely going to cause some chaos.

"When somebody's a bad boy, we put them in the Penalty Box," Bublé says before telling Horan, "Now you get two minutes for looking too good." The price of beauty, right?

Get your song choices ready. The Voice is coming back!