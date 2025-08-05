Carrie Underwood Is Rocking Her Natural Hair Color for the 1st Time in 30 Years

Underwood looks so different without her signature bright blonde hair — but so gorgeous!

Carrie Underwood is returning to her roots — literally.

In an August Instagram post, Underwood revealed a new hair color change, but in many ways, it's an old one. The country music superstar has officially decided to go back to "bronde," a brunette-leaning shade that's very different from the bright blonde she's had for decades.

"Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance," Underwood wrote in her caption before thanking her hair team for their hard work.

That's right: The 42-year-old mother of two hasn't been "bronde" since she was 12. This means she hasn't rocked her natural hair color in 30 years!

"WOW 🔥," one fan commented.

Underwood is known for her gorgeous hair, but even she has her bad days. In a 2017 interview with People, Underwood talked about her all-time worst hair moment. "In the sixth grade when I decided that my bangs should have crazy amounts of gel... The rest of my hair didn't. And my mom tried to tell me," she confessed. "A perm, too — I had a perm at some point, when I was like, 14. It was a bad idea."

Carrie Underwood set to return for her 13th year on NBC's Sunday Night Football

Carrie Underwood performs on NBC Sunday Night Football Season: 2013. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Sunday Night Football is a pillar of NBC's NFL coverage on Sunday nights. Football fans everywhere know the biggest games of the week begin with Underwood performing the iconic "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" during the show's opening.

The star returns for her 13th year as part of SNF — but this year, the look, presentation, and sound of the show's opening will be a little different from what fans are used to. According to Tripp Dixon, NBC Sports' creative director, Underwood's song will be updated for the new season.

"For the 20th season of SNF, we wanted to set the tone for the night by reimagining the anthem sound in a way that plays to Carrie's powerhouse vocals, while visually creating a seamless blend of stylized shots and behind-the-scenes moments evoking the national roadshow that is Sunday Night Football, week after week in the fall," said Dixon.

Football fans — and Underwood fans — are in for a treat on September 7 when Sunday Night Football premieres on NBC and Peacock with a 2024 AFC playoff rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.