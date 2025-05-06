Carmelo Anthony Joins NBA on NBC Broadcast Team (DETAILS)

"I’m excited to bring fans a fresh perspective as we usher in a new era of NBA coverage and programming," Anthony said.

Carmelo Anthony is officially returning to the court... sort of!

The 10-time NBA All-Star, businessman, podcaster, and Olympic gold medalist will serve as an in-studio studio analyst for basketball coverage on NBC and Peacock when the NBA on NBC returns for the 2025-26 season this October. "He is expected to be in studio one or more nights per week through the playoffs," reads the official NBC Sports release.

Carmelo Anthony attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 9, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Anthony, who was recently elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, played 19 seasons in the NBA across two teams: the Denver Nuggets (2003-2011) and New York Knicks (2011-2017).

“Watching the NBA on NBC growing up shaped my love for the game,” Anthony said in a statement. “Now, I’m thrilled to join the NBC Sports family. I’ve always used my platform to help grow the game, and I’m excited to bring fans a fresh perspective as we usher in a new era of NBA coverage and programming.”

“As a Hall of Famer, a college national champion, and one of the most decorated basketball Olympians ever, Carmelo will bring a superstar perspective to our studio coverage,” added Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “He competed against or was the teammate of many of the players we’ll be covering, allowing him to watch the game and observe league happenings through a fresh-off-the-court lens that will bring viewers closer to the action.”

Anthony joins an already stacked roster of analysis and play-by-play voices, which includes the likes of Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Mike Tirico, and Noah Eagle.

When does the 2025-2026 NBA on NBC season begin? The 2025-26 NBA on NBC season kicks off this October, with live coverage on both NBC (the first time after more than two decades) and Peacock.

“The return of NBA basketball to the NBC Sports family comes with enormous benefits and excitement for our fans,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver proclaimed last summer. “And through its multiple platforms – especially NBC and Peacock – and its expansive resources, NBCUniversal promises to build on the deep tradition and history of the NBA on NBC.”