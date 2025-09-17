Cardi B Interrupted Jimmy Fallon's Monologue to Make a Big Announcement

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Nepo Babies Trump and King Charles Meet in U.K., TikTok Saved by Deal with China

The Am I the Drama? rapper also hung out with Sly Stallone and Marlon Wayans backstage.

Is Cardi B the drama? The answer is unequivocally yes, and she crashed Jimmy Fallon's September 17 monologue in hilarious, chaotic style.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Cardi interrupted The Tonight Show Host with a big announcement on Tuesday. No, not the news that she's pregnant with her fourth child — her first with New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs — but another bit of breaking info. As part of her relentless (and relentlessly creative) promo for her Am I the Drama? album due September 19, Cardi decided to ring Fallon to confirm her tour.

Fallon was behind his Tonight Show desk when his phone went off. "Sorry, I'm getting a FaceTime," he told the audience, picking it up.

"Oh my gosh, it's Cardi B everybody!" he said, revealing her smiling face onscreen.

RELATED: 5 Times Cardi B Made Us Wish She Was on The Tonight Show Every Week

Cardi B told Jimmy Fallon's audience to buy tour tickets on September 25

When Cardi asked Fallon what's up, he explained he was "a little busy just doing the show." The 2018 Tonight Show guest co-Host assured him, "That's okay, I know the producers, they wouldn't mind."

"I just got something to tell you, you could put it on hold," she continued. "I have an album coming out this week, I wanted to let you know." The feather coat-swathed artist held up a vinyl of Am I the Drama? to prove it.

"Do you see the picture?" she asked him.

"I can kind of see it, a little bit," he confirmed.

"Do you see my butt?" Cardi asked, of the cover art.

Rapper Cardi B during a surprise cameo on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 159 on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"You got to see the whole thing," Cardi declared, as the curtain opened to reveal the rapper. "I took 12 hours to do this thing," she said, though it was unclear whether she meant her cover shoot or the stunning glam she walked out in.

"I don't even see it," Fallon insisted, as they both remained committed to the FaceTime bit.

"Look at the crowd!" Cardi told him, as he confirmed that he now beheld her IRL. "I can definitely see it now," he said.

But Cardi wasn't done delivering her message. "Make sure you get my album, Jimmy. Tell people in your show to get my album this Friday," she said. In her hilariously off-the-cuff Cardi B style, she added, "Tell your audience, or I'm gonna be homeless."

Fallon added that tickets for her Little Miss Drama arena tour go on sale September 25. Now that's how you do promo.

While Cardi's onstage appearance was ultra-brief, she did snap this pic with September 16 Tonight Show guests Sylvester Stallone and Marlon Wayans.

Jimmy Fallon gives marketing advice in his new show, On Brand

Cardi B's not the only famous marketing expert: Jimmy Fallon assumes the role of marketing agency CEO in his new show, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, in which 10 competitors angle to win ad campaigns with major brands like Dunkin' and Southwest Airlines, culminating in a prize of $100,000.

RELATED: Everything to Know About On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

And he's got a real expert on his side, as marketing executive and Real Housewife Bozoma Saint John acts as CMO. Watch the premiere of On Brand on September 30, at 10/9c on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

RELATED: Meet On Brand with Jimmy Fallon's 10 Contestants