Hear Snoop Dogg's Great Singing Voice Harmonizing with Reba, Niall, & Bublé

The Coaches had so much fun performing together on The Voice Season 28 premiere episode.

What a way to kick off The Voice Season 28.

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

Steve Miller Band's "Space Cowboy" is one of the most recognizable songs ever and has been covered by countless artists — but trust us when we say nobody has performed it quite like Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg. In a video released on September 19 — just a few days before Season 28 of The Voice premieres — the Coaches celebrated the new season the best way they knew how: by delivering a dazzling live performance of "Space Cowboy" that no fan should miss.

It was immediately apparent from the start of the video that the energy level in the building was at an all-time high. A Coaches' performance has been a staple of The Voice for years. "Have fun, guys. It's a real pleasure and honor to sing with you guys," Bublé told everyone before they took the stage.

The Voice studio was buzzing as the Coaches took the stage — Horan even high-fived a few lucky fans in the front row.

The Coaches were barely on stage for a few seconds when the familiar notes of "Space Cowboy" played. McEntire set the standard with her iconic vocals by singing the track's opening lyrics with a twist.

"Some people call me the space cowgirl, yeah," she sang.

Of course, Snoop Dogg had the privilege of singing the timeless line, "And some people call me the gangster of love," which had Bublé breaking out in a huge smile. (Snoop's singing voice is so good!)

Everyone sounded fantastic. The entire performance saw the stars alternate verses, but the real magic happened during the refrains. Hearing McEntire, Bublé, Horan, and Snoop pull off four-way harmonies was literal music to our ears.

If this is the kind of party they're trying to cultivate throughout Season 28 of The Voice, fans are in for a real treat.

When does The Voice come back?

Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

The long wait between seasons is nearly over. The Voice Season 28 premieres Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC with two full hours of Blind Auditions. The second episode premieres the next night, September 23, at the same time.

Moving forward, new episodes of The Voice will air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c.

As always, eps will be available to stream on-demand on Peacock the following day.