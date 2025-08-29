Can Jimmy Fallon Play Guitar?

Taylor Swift on Growing Up on a Christmas Tree Farm and Her Fearless Album | Fallon Flashback

Jimmy Fallon is a man of many talents. As a Saturday Night Live alum and longtime host of The Tonight Show, we've seen Fallon act, sing, dance, do standup, and interview celebrities with his signature wit and charm. We've also seen him play the guitar on multiple occasions, a skill that might surprise fans.

Turns out, Fallon loves playing guitar and has made a point to incorporate the discipline into several of his on-screen moments.

Read more, below:

Can Jimmy Fallon play the guitar?

In a June 2013 video Q&A hosted by Fallon himself, he talked about the instruments he plays.

"I play a little piano, a little harmonica, mostly just the guitar," he explained. "Piano's really hard. But you want me to learn a new instrument? The oboe? I don't know if that's the one I wanna learn. I played clarinet when I was a kid; it bummed me out because I couldn't really jam out with people or rock out."

So, yes, Fallon knows how to play guitar. Remember when he played alongside Jack Black in a recreation of Extreme's 1990 "More Than Words" music video? Or how about when Fallon has impersonated artists like Dave Matthews and Bob Dylan? Guitar-playing is clearly in his DNA!

When does Password come back?

Password fans just got some good news. The Keke Palmer-hosted game show is coming back for Season 3, and Fallon will also be back to lend another helping hand to contestants!

Nobody's more pumped than Palmer, who won a historic Emmy Award for her contributions to the show in 2023, and Fallon himself.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to Password," the duo said in a joint statement. "It's the only show where you get to lock eyes with a total stranger and think, 'OK, based on absolutely nothing, we're going to bet that you understand that when one of us says 'fluffy,' we mean 'pillow.'"

"We love working with each other so much and are taking it to another level this season with bigger guests, wilder guesses, and guaranteed laughs," the statement continued.

Although a premiere date has not been set yet, stay tuned to NBC Insider for more details about Season 3.