Can I Watch The Voice Online? (2025) Stream Season 28 Online

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Behind the Scenes at Bublé, Niall, Reba and Snoop's Coach Performance | The Voice | NBC

Here's where to stream The Voice Season 28 if you don't have regular cable.

Whether you watch TV live or online, there's no need to miss a moment of the action on The Voice. The show airs on NBC, but you can also find it streaming. And this season is one you're not going to want to skip...

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

In the red chairs is an all-star lineup of returning Coaches: Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and reigning champion Michael Bublé, coming straight off back-to-back wins. But Horan, too, is an undefeated champion, having won both of the seasons he's coached so far. Snoop, meanwhile, is gunning for his first win, while McEntire won Season 25 with Artist Asher HaVon.

Who will win The Voice this season? There's only one way to find out: by watching. Here's how to check out the show online:

Here's where to watch The Voice online in 2025

Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Peacock is your go-to place to watch episodes of The Voice online.

New episodes of The Voice are available for streaming on Peacock the day after they air on NBC. The show first airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

RELATED: Niall Horan Hilariously Teased Reba McEntire About Her Astrological Sign Description

RELATED: Michael Bublé Reveals the Endearing Nickname The Voice Coaches Call Carson Daly

The Voice Season 28 Coaches clicked instantly

During a Coaches' roundtable discussion released on September 8, the four stars reflected on how at ease they felt knowing they'd be working together this season.

McEntire kicked off the discussion by posing a simple question to her fellow Coaches: "When was the moment that you guys knew we were all going to be friends?"

"I think it was the first moment for me," Snoop responded. "I'm one of those kind of guys that the spirit gotta connect instantly off the rip, and as soon as I walked into the room, as soon as we sat down next to each other, you could feel it in the air, it's in the spirit."

Horan agreed, recalling that he felt the friendship "pretty much from straight away."

"I never met Snoop before. I obviously worked with Reba before, and I've known you for too long," he said, gesturing toward Bublé. "But I was excited to meet Snoop and work again with you guys."

In other exciting news: At the 2025 Emmys, McEntire confirmed that she'd recently become engaged to her Happy's Place co-star Rex Linn. You can watch them both on Happy's Place Season 2 this fall.