Calysta Bevier's Take on This ABBA Classic Is a Haunting, Stripped-Down Masterpiece

The AGT Season 11 alum remains an inspiration to fans everywhere in 2025.

A fan favorite is still singing her heart out nearly a decade after making her America's Got Talent debut.

Back in Season 11, America fell in love with 16-year-old Calysta Bevier, a cancer survivor whose phenomenal vocals propelled her to the Semifinals. Longtime AGT fans will be happy to know that the singer is still doing what she loves. In a July 15 Instagram post, the 25-year-old shared her latest vocal cover: a stunning, stripped-down version of the ABBA classic, "Mamma Mia."

"Mama Mia 🦢🤍 #abba #mamamia," Bevier wrote in a caption.

Her piano-driven ballad version of "Mamma Mia" is such a vibe, to say the least. Bevier's sultry, understated vocals showcase her impressive dynamic range as she effortlessly belts the song's high notes without straining her voice.

It's incredible what can happen when an artist like Bevier slows down a popular song and transforms it into something new.

"You made that song a 100 x sadder, I love it !!!" said one fan in the comments.

The performance is haunting and soulful, and Bevier demonstrates that she still possesses the same passion for singing as she did when she first stepped onto AGT nearly ten years ago.

What is Calysta Bevier doing now?

Bevier is still releasing new music. In fact, a December Instagram post shows that she's garnered more than one million Spotify streams in 2024.

Fans can follow Bevier on Instagram where she frequently keeps fans updated on her latest musical happenings. The star was recently featured in the July 2025 AGT television special on the most memorable Golden Buzzers in the series' history. Thanks to her Season 11 Audition performance of Rachel Platten's "Fight Song," Bevier was the first-ever recipient of a Simon Cowell Golden Buzzer.

In 2023, Bevier returned to the franchise, competing in America's Got Talent: All-Stars, but failed to advance past the first round after performing an original song.

Today, Bevier resides in Los Angeles, California. In a 2018 interview with Unconditionally Her, she explained how AGT changed her life and career.

"My life has changed so so much! I think moving to LA gave me a chance to really find who I am on a lot of different levels. Whether it be music, self-exploration, or even what kind of Boba I like," she confessed. "I've gotten so many opportunities since America's Got Talent to work with some phenomenal writers and producers and I've really seen myself grow when it comes to writing songs in and out of sessions."