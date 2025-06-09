Twisted Metal Season 2 First Look: Calypso's Killer Tournament Begins in Explosive Clip (WATCH)

It's all-out automobile anarchy in a new clip from Season 2 of Twisted Metal, which wastes no time in kicking off the vehicular tournament hosted by the enigmatic Calypso (played by multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Carrigan). Whomever emerges victorious from the dangerous demolition derby will have their deepest desire granted, no questions asked. The footage — which is perfectly set to Rob Zombie's metal classic "Dragula" — surpasses the intensity of the battle featured in the Season 1 finale.

In addition to returning characters John Doe (Anthony Mackie), Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett), and Stu (Mike Mitchell), the clip also features a number of fan favorites from the original video games: Dollface (Tiana Okoye), Mr. Grimm (Richard de Klerk), and the tire-handed Axel (actor is TBD). Newcomer Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda) wants to take part in the free-for-all, but her car is purposefully sabotaged by Quiet, who wants to protect the kid from getting hurt.

RELATED: Twisted Metal Season 2 Promises to Be "More Faithful" Adaptation of the Games (EXCLUSIVE)

Other new additions to the show are Lisa Gilroy (Interior Chinatown) as Vermin; Patty Guggenheim (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) as Raven; and Michael James Shaw (The Walking Dead), whose role is unknown at this time.

Get a sneak peek at Calypso's tournament in clip from Twisted Metal Season 2

Twisted Metal is showrun and executive-produced by Cobra Kai alumnus, Michael Jonathan Smith, who previously promised that "the stakes couldn’t be higher" in the forthcoming episodes.

"John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest heart's desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own," he continued. "Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) as fan favorite Sweet Tooth, and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It’s too bad not all of them will survive."

His fellow EPs include Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Anthony Mackie, Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Hermen Hulst.

Season 2, which is comprised of 10 episodes, was directed by Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), and Bertie Ellwood (209-210).

RELATED: Twisted Metal Boss Reveals Season 2 Plans For Peacock Series: "It's Gonna Be Wild"

When does Season 2 of Twisted Metal premiere? Twisted Metal's second season zooms onto Peacock Thursday, July 31.

The complete first season can be found on Peacock here!