Celebrate the SNL Season 50 Finale With These Gorgeous Exclusive Souvenirs

Walton Goggins Tries to Guess How SNL Season 50 Will End

It's never too early to start prepping for the holidays, especially when there's a sale.

As SNL Season 50 draws to an end, The Shop at NBC Studios is offering a discount on two limited-edition keepsakes, handmade to commemorate the huge milestone that is crafting 50 seasons of a live comedy show. Only 1,000 were made of each, making them truly rare.

Take a little piece of the celebration home in the form of a stunning snow globe, or an ornament that could wait for a Christmas tree or hang in the window all year long. Both items feature the stage of Studio 8H on one side and the doors of the studio on the other, along with iconic New York imagery. If you've ever wanted merch that is also a piece of art, this is it!

A commemorative Christmas ornament for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary. Photo: The Shop at NBC Studios

The SNL50 ornament recreates Studio 8H in miniature

The Shop at NBC Studios describes the ornament as follows: "Beautifully designed and expertly crafted in Poland, this ornament features the official SNL Season 50 logo and a sleek, timeless design that pays homage to the show's unparalleled legacy."

A commemorative Christmas ornament for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary. Photo: The Shop at NBC Studios

The SNL snow globe: The iconic Studio 8H set under glass

The equally beautiful SNL50 snow globe nestles Studio 8H in a snowy winter wonderland, surrounded by New York City skyscrapers just like 30 Rock is in real life.

Snow globe to celebrate SNL 50. Photo: The Shop at NBC Studios

How to buy the Saturday Night Live Season 50 limited edition snow globe and ornament

You can purchase the ornament and snow globe in person at The Shop at NBC Studios in 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and online at their digital store.

The Saturday Night Live Season 50 finale airs May 17, but through May 31, fans can get 25% off of either souvenir with the code INSIDER.

Then, you can marvel at your treasure all summer long while you wait for Season 51 to premiere.

SNL's season finale caps off the 50th anniversary celebrations

The May 17 finale, hosted by Scarlett Johansson with Musical Guest Bad Bunny, marks the end of SNL's biggest celebration ever. Guest stars and former cast members popped up all throughout the season, but in January and February, the show went all out with star-studded anniversary specials and events.

The festivities included a documentary focused on the music of SNL directed by Questlove and Oz Rodriguez, as well as Peacock's Beyond Saturday Night docuseries exploring four behind-the-scenes aspects of the show. Standout moments involved current and former cast members looking back at footage of their auditions and often cringing at the jokes they'd forgotten they'd made in those days.

RELATED: Questlove's SNL Music Documentary Cold Open: The Songs in the Six-Minute Intro

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, which aired Friday, February 14 and is streaming on Peacock now, was up there with some of the biggest events in SNL music history. New and legacy artists took the stage to perform both serious songs (like Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" with Chris Martin) and...significantly less serious songs, like The Lonely Island's medley with Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga.

Bad Bunny, Chris Parnell, Lady Gaga, and Andy Samberg during SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock

Somehow, Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer nearly topped that lineup by performing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" as the Culps.

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 50

Finally, a supersized live anniversary special episode of Saturday Night Live aired on Sunday, February 16. It was an unforgettable night of SNL nostalgia that threw various celebrities into iconic recurring sketches while cutting to reactions from an audience filled with A-list celebrities. Meryl Streep made her SNL debut in Kate McKinnon's "Close Encounters" sketch! Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny were introduced as Domingo's brothers!

Just as the SNL50 ornament and snow globe capture the magic of Studio 8H, SNL50: The Anniversary Special captured every exquisite detail of the show's five-decade legacy.