Inside This Week's Surprise Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. Crossover (DETAILS)

Chihards never get tired of a One Chicago crossover, and Season 11 of Chicago Med was just elevated by the guest appearance of Chicago P.D. fan favorite Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati).

Babies were at the top of mind for Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) during Chicago Med's Halloween episode. Asher's concerns were exacerbated by ongoing tensions with her baby daddy, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber), as he expressed a desire to learn the sex of their child. Then, a patient strolled into Gaffney with a mountain of pregnancy complications. After realizing their patient had been hiding a worrisome secret and time was running out, the Gaffney doctors were forced to call the Chicago Police Department for some backup.

Fortunately for Dr. Asher and her team, as soon as Detective Kim Burgess caught wind of the case, she headed to Gaffney to get to the bottom of it, leading to a whirlwind investigation and heart-wrenching conclusion.

Kim Burgess rushed to Gaffney to investigate a troubling medical case

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 2; Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) appears on Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 19. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC

Burgess guest starred in Chicago Med's "What's Hiding in the Dark" after Dr. Asher treated a young woman named Jenny. She was rushed to the hospital due to period complications, which the doctors later suspected to be an infection caused by a miscarriage. Jenny needed surgery, but didn't want Asher to notify her parents and acted cagey with the doctors. During her examination, Asher was shocked to find a severed umbilical cord, but no baby. The newborn could still be alive somewhere, but needed to be found immediately.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) notified CPD, leading Intelligence Unit fan favorite Kim Burgess to rush to Gaffney to help the doctors with the troubling case. Jenny's condition worsened as she tearfully confessed to burying her baby, shocking Burgess and the doctors. After figuring out the burial location, Burgess and the Intelligence Unit unearth the child, discovering that the baby had been stillborn for weeks before Jenny gave birth.

After Jenny woke up from the surgery, Asher updated her about the police finding the child's remains, informing the guilt-ridden young woman that her baby died long before the panic-inspired burial. Jenny needed a lawyer, but could avoid the most pressing charges. Jenny admitted she'd been in denial throughout her pregnancy, from the moment she got pregnant to the way she reacted to the stillbirth.

How many times has P.D. star Marina Squerciati guest starred on Chicago Med and Chicago Fire? Squerciati is no stranger to a quick One Chicago crossover, appearing in nine episodes of Chicago Med and 24 episodes of Chicago Fire throughout her franchise tenure.

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 3. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Burgess often gets called to Gaffney or Firehouse 51 to help with medical cases and CFD crises that fall within the police's jurisdiction.

While chatting about the return of One Chicago Wednesdays, NBC Insider spoke with Squerciati and her fellow franchise icons Miranda Rae Mayo and Jessy Schram about the new seasons. It's safe to say the camaraderie seen among the ladies on-screen is echoed behind the scenes, as well.

"It's like a bachelorette party," Squerciati said while gushing over getting the chance to connect with her One Chicago co-stars.

Watch Season 11 of Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and catch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 13 at 10/9c.