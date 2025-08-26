Bryan Explains His "Lapse in Judgement" and Cheating Rumors at Love Island Reunion

Jimmy Looks Back on His "Vampire" Outfit on David Letterman: During Commercial Break

Bryan and Amaya won Season 7, but that didn't stop Andy Cohen from asking about "a video that sparked a lot of rumors."

Bryan Arenales confronted those alleged cheating rumors head-on at the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion.

During the two-hour episode, Andy Cohen wasted no time and quickly asked about all the "speculation" that's been surrounding him and Amaya Espinal since the finale where America crowned them this season's winning couple.

Bryan addressed having a "lapse of judgment" at the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion

"Since leaving the villa, there's been a lot of speculation about where the two of you are, where your relationship is," Andy said. "Bryan, there was a video that sparked a lot of rumors about you cheating, partying with other girls. We know the internet had a lot of opinions but walk us through what's been going on."

"They're trying to just throw any hate my way," Bryan said before explaining the backstory of the video that had circulated online. "Within the cheating video, the hosting, I got paid to be there. I used to bartend back in the day. I had a lapse in judgement, and we've talked about it."

"The lapse of judgement was what?" Andy asked.

"Pouring shots around, getting the crowd shots and stuff like that," Bryan explained, while Amaya added that they "definitely spoke about it."

"I'm also not a woman that would be with someone who doesn't respect me," Amaya continued. "So if I'm with him and still with him, it's clearly because the relationship dynamic is healthy and great."

Amaya and Bryan also shared during the reunion that they were making a long-distance relationship work. "It's honestly really easy, it's a 35-minute flight, a three-hour drive," Bryan, who lives in Boston, said about visiting Amaya in New York City.

"[Amaya] came over and met my two best friends, my mom, my dad," Bryan shared. "My mom loved Amaya, she shed a tear when she left."

"She's a sensitive gangster, too!" Amaya said with a smile. "We both started crying and Bryan was like, 'What did I just walk into?' And I was like, 'Babe, happy tears.'"

How to watch the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion is available to stream on Peacock right now.