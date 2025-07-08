All About Love Island USA's Bryan Arenales & His Journey In the Villa

The Love Island USA bombshell has been exploring his connection with the villa's "sensitive gangster" Amaya Papaya.

Bryan Arenales' journey on Love Island USA Season 7 only got started during Casa Amor week, but the bombshell has already won fans over as he's explored his connection with Amaya Espinal.

Now that he's officially in the villa with multiple challenges under his hat and has already earned an endearing couple nickname from Love Island USA fans, here's everything you need to know about Bryan, including his job, age, and what's happened with him in Fiji so far.

RELATED: The Love Island USA Season 7 Cast: Every Islander That's Entered the Villa

Who is Bryan Arenales from Love Island USA? Bryan, 28, joined the Love Island USA Season 7 cast when he made his debut as a bombshell during Casa Amor in Episode 19. Bryan revealed in his intro that he's from Boston, where he was "born and raised, baby." "I'm a financial accountant, I do real estate and I also bartend night clubs," he added. "I do a little bit of everything. Just know, if you with me, you're taken care of." Bryan also described his personality as "always smiling" and said he's "the vibe" wherever he goes. On Instagram (@brizzzworks), Bryan says his friends call him "Brizz" and included the Guatemalan and Puerto Rican flags in his bio. Bryan often documents his workouts, including photos of himself completing the Miami Marathon in February 2025.

Bryan Arenales on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 31. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

RELATED: How to Vote During Love Island USA Season 7: An Easy Guide (DETAILS)

Who has Bryan coupled up with on Love Island USA? Bryan is currently coupled up with Amaya, who chose to recouple up with him at the end of Episode 30. "He recognized the queen that I am, he allows me to illuminate without ever trying to dim my light," she told Ariana Madix. "He's very special to me, I feel like he understands me in different ways. I know I can be a little fiery sometimes, but it's like he's the water to the fire-ness and it's the perfect balance for me." Before Amaya, Bryan had briefly been in a couple with Andreina Santos, who was dumped from the villa in Episode 27. Bryan might've hinted that he had his eyes on Love Island USA's Dominican darling when he entered Casa Amor and said, "I love me my Dominicanas for sure, that's number one."

Love Island USA fans have dubbed Amaya and Bryan as "Brymaya"

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 31. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Love Island USA fans quickly started to ship the two Islanders, aka "Brymaya," when Bryan defended Amaya during the "Stand on Business" mailbox challenge in Episode 26. Amaya broke down in tears after reading a letter from Austin Shepard about how often she cries. Ace Greene then brought up how he had an issue with her calling him "babe" quickly after they coupled up earlier in this season.

"Coming from a Hispanic household, calling someone babe, mi amor, mi vida, that's just how we talk," Bryan chimed in. "You're telling her to meet you halfway, you gotta meet her halfway, too."

The two then got to test out their chemistry during the "Crashing Out" challenge in Episode 28 when Bryan chose to kiss Amaya. "Boom! That kiss was hot. I rate it a 10 out of 10," Amaya excitedly said in a confessional, while Bryan added, "That's a first kiss she will probably never forget."

Later on, as they chatted in the speakeasy, Bryan assured Amaya that he didn't agree with what the Islanders expressed during the mailbox challenge. "I don't want you to change anything. I want to meet you for you," he said. "The 'cons' they said are pros to me, so I don't want you to change anything."

"You just give this very safe aura in a way ... I feel like you're a very, very nice, genuine guy inside and out," Amaya told Bryan before the two shared another steamy kiss.

Things have certainly been heating up between Amaya and Bryan. Even their Islanders took note and chose them to spend a private night together in the Hideaway.

RELATED: Love Island USA's Hannah Says This Islander Acted Like the "President of the Villa"

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7

Elan Bibas, Zak Srakaew, Ace Green, Huda Mustafa, Iris Kendall, Amaya Espinal, Nic Vansteenberghe, Chelley Bissainthe, and Clarke Carraway in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 28. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Keep up with Bryan and Amaya's budding romance and the rest of the villa when new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 air daily, expect Wednesday, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with new episodes of Love Island Aftersun available on Saturdays.

Also be sure to mark your calendars for the Love Island USA Season 7 finale and the premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa on Sunday, July 13, only on Peacock.