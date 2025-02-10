“Unique” Britton Moore Matched Adam Levine’s Falsetto Singing Coldplay’s “Yellow”

It's easy to hear why Britton Moore snagged the coveted 4-Chair Turn during his Blind Audition on The Voice. The young musician has a surprisingly high upper range that rivals the falsetto of Coach Adam Levine, and he pulled off a difficult song beautifully.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Adam Levine's Amazing "Lost Stars" Duet with Keira Knightley Is So Underrated

Britton Moore's journey to The Voice

Britton Moore on The Voice Season 27, Episode 2. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

Moore, who is 21 and from San Antonio, was signed up to try out for The Voice when he was a senior in high school. However, his baseball team made it to the championships that year, and he decided to finish out his high high school sports career and miss his audition. Now that he's focused on music, though, he's ready to give it his all.

Sweetly singing "Yellow" by Coldplay, Britton got barely a line into the song before Levine turned his chair around. By the end of the song, Coaches Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend and Michael Bublé wanted him, too.

RELATED: Adam Levine's Wife & Daughter Made a Sweet Surprise Appearance in His Music Video

How the Coaches competed for Britton Moore on The Voice

As frontman of Maroon 5, Levine is no stranger to high notes and told Moore, "I just felt like an instant connection with you." Legend, too, praised Moore's abilities, saying, "Singing falsetto is actually really hard in a live setting. I always tell my Artists, ‘Your falsetto will betray you when you need it most.' And yours did not. It would be so fun to coach you."

Ballerini tried to connect to Moore based on being the youngest Coach, telling him "I'm on TikTok" and asking the others, "Have you guys heard of that?" Bublé jokingly replied, "Tick-tock is the sound the tap shoes make when they're dancing to jazz music."

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: NBC/Warner Horizon

Ballerini also revealed that she has a button on her chair that, when pressed, plays a snippet of her singing "I'm calling dibs" from her song "Dibs." (How many buttons does Ballerini have?!)

Dibs aside, Moore chose Team Adam for his Coach on The Voice.

Levine is catching the 4-Chair Artists

This is the second episode in a row where a 4-Chair singer has chosen Levine over all three other Coaches. During the premiere, Ethan Eckenroad's rendition of "Northern Attitude" wowed everyone, and Levine pleaded, "It would be a tragedy if you weren’t on my team." Tragedy was averted when Eckenroad joined Team Adam.