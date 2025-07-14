Brittany Murphy's SNL Monologue Became an East Coast vs West Coast Cast Rap Battle

The late star of Clueless and 8 Mile's episode opened with a turf war between Season 26 cast members.

When Brittany Murphy hosted Saturday Night Live on November 16, 2002, she revealed during her monologue that there was some unrest going on backstage at Studio 8H.

"I even read this book on SNL, and it was so fascinating," the 8 Mile actress said. "But what it didn't tell you is that there's this whole East Coast/West Coast comedy war with the cast that I didn't know anything about!"

"Did you know — you're not going to believe this — Tracy Morgan, he absolutely will not be in a scene with Chris Parnell," she continued.

Morgan, a Brooklyn-raised native New Yorker, and Parnell, who came to SNL by way of L.A.'s The Groundlings, joined Murphy to help illustrate her point.

"Apparently, the cast members from California have a different "style" than the cast members from New York and Chicago," she explained.

"Yeah, our style is funny," said Parnell.

With help from their East Coast and West Coast factions, Parnell and Morgan led a rap battle for the ages.

Brittany Murphy's SNL monologue turned very 8 Mile for the Season 28 cast

On the West Coast side, Parnell was backed up by Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, and Chris Kattan, who all grew up in California. Parnell started his verse with a reference to the time he was let go at the end of Season 26 and rehired in the middle of Season 27. "They call me the ice man 'cause I bring the ice," Parnell rapped. "Lorne liked me so much that he hired me twice!"

On the East Coast side, Morgan was accompanied by Jimmy Fallon, Horatio Sanz, and fellow rapper Amy Poehler. Fallon grew up in New York, Sanz was born in Chile and grew up in Chicago, and Poehler was at Chicago's Second City before co-founding the Upright Citizens Brigade theatre in New York City in 1999.

Chris Parnell, Brittany Murphy, and Tracy Morgan during the monologue on Saturday Night Live Season 28 Episode 6 on November 16, 2002. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

"I said the East Coast, the best school, Holiday Inn," Morgan rapped. "I said if the West Coast acting up, we won't be your friend."

Morgan handed the mic to Poehler, who feigned surprise before expertly spitting bars (a move she'd famously do on SNL again during her Weekend Update "Palin rap") about how she's there to "represent UCB and the Improv Olympic. My choices specific, my scene work terrific!"

Murphy broke up the rap battle by adding her own verse about how she's "Miss B, the host with the most, that you see in movies while you're mocking me on late night TV," she said. "From Girl, Interrupted to Freeway to Clueless, I get paid for my work. You get paid to be foolish."

The 8 Mile star declared "the beef is finally over" and named neither side the winner — but such was the power of Murphy, who died in December 2009 of pneumonia and anemia.

Watch Brittany Murphy's Saturday Night Live monologue from Season 28, Episode 6 above, and stream every episode on Peacock anytime.