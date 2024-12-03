Who Plays First Responder Katie Rodriguez on Brilliant Minds? All About Mishel Prada

Where did you see Mishel Prada before Brilliant Minds? We've got her career highlights.

During this week's episode of Brilliant Minds, if you found yourself trying to place the actress playing empathetic paramedic Katie Rodriguez, who Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Dr. Dana Dang (Aury Krebs) desperately try to diagnose ... well, you aren't alone.

Actress Mishel Prada brought Katie to life beautifully, from the prologue when she's able to communicate with a child with autism in distress all the way through to the vulnerable moment when she admits her compulsion to save others — even if it means sacrificing her own health.

That Prada landed the character so well — so much so, that we hope she and her character return for more episodes — is no surprise because the actress has been killing it for years, especially on the small screen. Here's a look back at some of her major roles, including Peacock's The Continental limited series.

What movies & TV shows has Mishel Prada starred in?

Mishel Prada as KD in a scene from "Night 3" of The Continental. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Prada's has been out there honing her skills as a performer since she was a kid taking on her first roles in Hialeah, Florida.

At 23, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a professional career, and landed her first high-profile gig as Gabi in Fear the Walking Dead: Passage, a web series that told a one-off story about two female survivors in the post-apocalyptic undead landscape. Her work in that Creative Arts Emmy-nominated project led directly to her next role as a lead in the dramedy Vida.

In that series, Prada played Emma Hernandez, the high-strung sister who exists in opposition to the more laid-back Lyn Hernandez (Melissa Barrera). The two are forced to move in together in the aftermath of their mother's death, and while trying not to kill one another, they discover all the things they never knew about their complicated mother. Prada consistently earned raves from critics for her performance as a contemporary Latina woman in a series about the realities of Latina women living in present-day Los Angeles. Vida even won the GLAAD Media Award for Best Comedy Series.

Prada then had a recurring role for three seasons in the bonkers YA soap Riverdale, which was loosely based on the Archie comics. That led to a complete change of pace with her role as Detective Sergeant KD Silva in The Continental: From the World of John Wick; the prequel miniseries set within the John Wick universe.

A period piece set in an alternate-history 1970s, Prada slipped easily into badass investigator Silva, who was on the trail of siblings Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) and Frankie Scott Jr. (Ben Robson). In the miniseries, she amply proves her skills as an action-centric character, credibly existing in the neo-noir genre. It's a totally different role for Prada and she managed to flip some preconceived notions to work in her favor by the end of the story arc.

By leaving her memorable stamp as a presence to remember, regardless of the genre, Prada's gotten us very excited to see what she decides to tackle in the near future. We just hope she leaves some room on her calendar for a return to Bronx General Hospital, too.

