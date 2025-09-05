The Brilliant Minds Season 2 Trailer Reveals Gripping Zachary Quinto Cliffhanger

The wait is over. NBC just dropped the official trailer for Season 2 of Brilliant Minds, and it's giving fans plenty of reasons to mark their calendars for fall.

The first look at Season 2 — premiering Monday, September 22 on NBC — captures the energy and emotion that defined the show's debut season, spotlighting the doctors and patients at the Bronx General Hospital neurology center that instantly hooked viewers. Zachary Quinto shines as Dr. Oliver Wolf, the fiercely dedicated neurologist whose unique blend of bold innovation and attention to a patient's backstory sets the tone for the series. Based on the real-life work of famed neurology pioneer Dr. Oliver Sacks, fans can never guess which case will stroll through the hospital doors next. Luckily, Dr. Wolf has the help of a trusted team of interns and hospital colleagues who help him crack each cerebral mystery.

After an emotional first season led fans to fall in love with the medical team, we can't wait to head back to Bronx General Hospital. Watch the full Brilliant Minds Season 2 trailer, above.

Dr. Wolf says "everyone breaks" in the Brilliant Minds Season 2 trailer

The cast of Brilliant Minds appears on Season 2 Episode 1 "Phantom Hook". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

The Season 2 trailer makes it clear that Brilliant Minds isn't holding back in its sophomore season, immediately teasing a mind-boggling case involving a boxer who's seen violently hitting himself in the face.

“What if he has no control over his own arm? It’s just a symptom of something bigger? Question is, what?” Dr. Wolf asks his interns. "Our patients think differently and so we need to start thinking differently.”

New series regular John Clarence Stewart, starring as ER physician Dr. Anthony Thorne, also reveals in the trailer that Season 2 will explore a case about a woman who injured herself escaping from a reality TV set. Brian Altemus, who's also joined the Brilliant Minds cast as new neurology resident Dr. Charlie Porter, also makes his debut, agreeing with the interns that Dr. Wolf is "unhinged."

Towards the end of the trailer, Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears) ominously checks in on Oliver, who's later seen running down a hallway before nurses dressed in white try to restrain him in a stairwell. “Everyone breaks,” Dr. Wolf narrates over the intense scene.

"Isn't that right, Oliver?" asks Bellamy Young, who plays new recurring character Dr. Amelia Frederick, the new clinical director for long-term mental healthcare facility, Hudson Oaks.

Needless to say, Brilliant Minds fans are waiting on pins and needles for the Season 2 premiere. "This looks so exciting! I'm intrigued to see what's going on with Wolf," one commented on the trailer on Instagram, while another added, "Wow. Very intense."

How to watch Season 2 of Brilliant Minds

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and the cast appear on Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 1 "Phantom Hook". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Don't miss the return of the Bronx General Hospital team by watching the Season 2 premiere of Brilliant Minds on Monday, September 22, at 10/9c on NBC.

New episodes of Brilliant Minds Season 2 will air on Monday nights at 10/9c on NBC. If you miss the TV broadcast, new episodes are available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.