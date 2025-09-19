Meet the New Cast Members of Brilliant Minds, Including a Beloved Scandal Alum

As new doctors and patients make their way to Bronx General Hospital this season, Dr. Wolf and his team will need to stay on their toes.

Brilliant Minds is back, and Season 2 of the NBC medical drama is set to be a must-watch.

Inspired by the real-life cases of famed neurologist and author Oliver Sacks, the series spotlights the valiant work of Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), an unorthodox yet profoundly passionate neurologist at Bronx General Hospital. The medical nail-biter blends mind-boggling cases with deeply personal narratives, bringing diagnostic mystery and heartfelt drama to the forefront. But amid the medical mayhem, it's often Dr. Wolf and his expert team of neurologists — each carrying unique emotional and professional baggage — that keep viewers glued to their screens.

Beyond Quinto, Brilliant Minds Season 2 will feature the return of Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy. Season 2 will also welcome three new faces to Bronx General Hospital: John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus, and Al Calderon. Scandal star Bellamy Young will also have a new recurring role in the upcoming season of Brilliant Minds.

Read on to learn more about everyone in the Season 2 Brilliant Minds cast.

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) for Brilliant Minds Season 2 Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

At the heart of Brilliant Minds is Quinto's Dr. Wolf, a brilliant neurologist who approaches work with wonder, leading the charge at Bronx General Hospital. With his own fair share of mental turmoil, Wolf is uniquely equipped to lead patients to epiphany. Wolf embraces a patient's story as much as their symptoms, leading to some emotional breakthroughs as Wolf continues to be a force of empathy.

Quinto is primetime dynamite, first stealing hearts as the mischievous Sylar in the NBC action series Heroes. Quinto continued to steal the show in projects like the American Horror Story anthology — which scored him a 2013 Emmy nomination — as well as The Invincible, NOS4A2, The Slap, and 24. On the big screen, Quinto made waves in the Star Trek franchise as Spock, starring in the reboot's three films. Quinto also appeared in big-screen must-watches like Margin Call, Snowden, and Hotel Artemis.

Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce

Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) for Brilliant Minds Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Perry stars in Brilliant Minds as Dr. Carol Pierce, Chief of Psychiatry at Bronx General and Wolf's closest confidante. Pierce balances her infallible professionalism with the weight of some intense personal challenges at home, and as Season 2 approaches, her connections are sure to deepen as she supports the team through whatever turbulence comes their way.

Aside from Brilliant Minds, Perry has kept audiences glued to their screens in television series like The Good Fight, Death and Other Details, Suits, and How to Get Away with Murder. Perry has also starred in various film projects, such as the 2022 dark comedy They Cloned Tyrone.

Ashleigh LaThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney

Dr. Ericka Kinney (Ashleigh LaThrop) for Brilliant Minds Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

LaThrop's Dr. Ericka Kinney entered the program as a first-year intern who took pride in her perfectionism. Under Wolf's mentorship, LaThrop learned to adapt to the unpredictable world of neurology and is bound to learn many other valuable lessons in Season 2. When things go south, Wolf can always rely on Ericka to lead the team to success.

LaThrop made her television debut by guest starring in a 2014 episode of Dick Wolf's Chicago P.D., and she hasn't slowed down since. Some of her other hit projects include The Kominsky Method, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Utopia. As for her film credits, LaThrop starred in the Fifty Shades franchise, as well as Uncle John and The View from Tall.

Alex MacNicoll as Dr. Van Markus

Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll) on Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Rafy/NBC

MacNicoll stars in Brilliant Minds as Dr. Van Markus, another one of Wolf's dedicated interns. Van switched paths from surgery to neurology, with his doubts about that pivot playing a significant role in his Season 1 journey. Van's Mirror Touch gives him a unique ability to connect with patients, so as he continues to learn the neurological ropes in Season 2, fans are poised to see how he weathers the latest chaos.

MacNicoll made his television debut in a guest role in the hit sitcom Modern Family, later landing roles in television series like Criminal Minds, The Fosters, 13 Reasons Why, A-X-L, Bones, and Rizzoli & Isles, to name a few of his many credits. MacNicoll has appeared in various films, as well, including The 5th Wave, The Last Rampage, and Vice.

Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang

Dr. Dana Dang (Aury Krebs) for Brilliant Minds Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Krebs plays Dr. Dana Dang, an outspoken intern who brings unabashed honesty and steadfast empathy to the workplace. As Dana continues to face her own mental health battles and face new romantic thrills, Season 2 is set to be an exciting watch as she connects with more patients.

Krebs made her television debut in the series Leverage: Redemption, later landing a recurring role in Way Down. She also appeared in the 2020 film Triple Threat.

Spence Moore II as Dr. Jacob Nash

Dr. Jacob Nash (Spence Moore II) on Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Rafy/NBC

Moore's Dr. Jacob Nash is a former college athlete, adjusting to life after sports while working to make his mark in medicine. His mix of determination and compassion not only brings a refreshing perspective to Bronx General Hospital but sets him up for success with patients.

Before Brilliant Minds, Moore guest starred in various television series, like Ballers, Criminal Minds, Good Trouble, and The Rookie. Fans might recognize him from his main roles in A.P. Bio, Five Points, and We Are Who We Are. Some of his film projects include Creed III, Back on the Strip, and Going Places.

Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols

Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears) for Brilliant Minds Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Sears plays Dr. Josh Nichols, the chair of neurosurgery and Dr. Wolf's on-again, off-again romantic interest. Josh is methodical and disciplined, often putting him at odds with Wolf's highly intuitive approach. Their push and pull is an addictive watch, and we can't wait to see where their complex relationship heads next in Season 2.

It's not the first time Sears and Quinto have played romantic interests; Sears starred in Season 1 of American Horror Story opposite Quinto as a pair of ill-fated lovers. Many will also recognize him as Zoom from The Flash. Sears has appeared in several television projects throughout his career, such as Masters of Sex, Raising the Bar, and The Night Agent. Sears also had a recurring role as Kyle Sheffield in Season 7 of Chicago Fire.

Donna Murphy as Dr. Muriel Landon

Dr. Josh Nicols (Teddy Sears), Dr. Muriel Landon (Donna Murphy), and Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) appear in Season 1 Episode 8 of Brilliant Minds Photo: Rafy/NBC

Murphy plays Dr. Muriel Landon, Bronx General's Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Wolf's mother. Dr. Landon commands respect with an iron fist; her high expectations and protective instincts are the makings of a tension-fueled combination for Dr. Wolf, making their family drama a juicy hook of the series.

Before elevating the stakes on Brilliant Minds, Murphy starred in hit series like The Gilded Age, Gossip Girl, and NBC's The Blacklist. As far as her film credits, Murphy starred in Spider-Man 2 as the wife of the villainous Doctor Octopus. Years before touting that mother knows best at Bronx General Hospital, Murphy voiced Mother Gothel in Tangled. Murphy also boasts an impressive stage career, winning two Tony awards throughout her acclaimed career.

John Clarence Stewart as Dr. Anthony Thorne

Dr. Anthony Thorne (John Clarence Stewart) for Brilliant Minds Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Making his way to Season 2 of Brilliant Minds is Stewart as Dr. Anthony Thorne, an ER doctor at Bronx General who’s grown a little too comfortable with the maxim that “Emergency Medicine is blue collar work.” Thorne is described as charmingly acerbic, allergic to anything or anyone too earnest, and believes helping a little for all is better than doing the most for a few, putting him in direct conflict with Dr. Wolf."

Aside from Brilliant Minds, Stewart is known for starring in the series P-Valley and the NBC musical series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Some of his other television credits include What/If, Luke Cage, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Hawaii Five-0, The Good Fight, and Blue Bloods.

Brian Altemus as Dr. Charlie Porter

Dr. Charlie Porter (Pief Weyman/NBC) for Brilliant Minds Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Season 2 of Brilliant Minds also introduces Altemus as Dr. Charlie Porter, a new neurology resident at Bronx General Hospital who believes in winning and views medicine less as a calling and more as a sport. Charlie is guarded, competitive, and hiding a secret from Wolf and his interns.

Some of Altemus' previous television credits include The Time Traveler's Wife, Grand Army, Shelter, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. As for his film projects, Altemus delivered stellar performances in Mean Girls: The Musical and Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

Al Calderon as Nurse Nico Silva

Cherie Jimenez and Al Calderon attend Day of Days 2024 at the Peacock Theater on November 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock

Another new medical professional heading to Bronx General Hospital in Season 2 of Brilliant Minds is Al Calderon as Nico Silva, a charming nurse at Bronx General "who runs the hospital and looks good doing it," according to Deadline. Highly charismatic, Nico is known as the Mayor of Bronx General, deeply connected to the ins and outs of the hospital thanks to his outgoing charm.

Calderon is best known as Javi Hernandez in the long-running Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, and has delivered captivating performances in television series like Step Up: Highwater, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and The Dead Girls Detective Agency.

Bellamy Young as Dr. Amelia Frank

Bellamy Young attends the 2025 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 20, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Throwing a wrench in Bronx General Hospital's harmony this season is Bellamy Young as Dr. Amelia Frank, a clinical director for a long-term mental healthcare facility. Well-acquainted with the woes of the mental healthcare system, Amelia is dedicated to de-stigmatizing long-term inpatient treatment and finding a solution to give her patients the best future possible. She'll soon become a worthy adversary for Dr. Wolf as the pair go toe-to-toe this season.

Applauded for her role of President Mellie Grant in the smash series Scandal, Young is well-equipped to bring the drama to Bronx General Hospital. Some of her other notable television projects include The Other Black Girl, Criminal Minds, Prodigal Son, and Scrubs. On the big screen, Bellamy has starred in films like A Wrinkle in Time and Mission: Impossible III.

How to watch Brilliant Minds Season 2

The cast of Brilliant Minds appears on Season 2 Episode 1 "Phantom Hook". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

