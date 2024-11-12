The fourth installment in the Renée Zellweger-starring rom-com series premieres on Peacock in February.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Teases New Love Triangle in First Look Trailer

It's been 24 years since Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) and Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) first competed for Bridget Jones' (Renée Zellweger) affections in 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary. And now, Bridget Jones and her diary are back in the first official look at Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

What is Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy about?

Two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger returns to the role that established a romantic-comedy heroine for the ages, as Bridget, now a widowed single mother, must juggle work, parenthood, and romance. With the help of her loyal friends, Bridget navigates encounters with a younger man — and a series of awkward interactions with her son's science teacher — as she strives to forge a new path toward life and love.

In the trailer (below) for this fourth installment in Bridget's ongoing love story, we learn that tragedy has befallen the Darcy-Jones household: Mark Darcy was killed on a humanitarian mission in the Sudan, leaving Bridget to raise their two children alone. She’s now a single mother to 9-year-old Billy and 4-year-old Mabel, and is stuck in a state of emotional limbo, raising her children with help from her loyal friends and even her former lover, Daniel Cleaver.

And things are going kind of OK! But as Bridget says in the first film, "It is a truth universally acknowledged that when one part of your life starts going OK, another falls spectacularly to pieces."

Bridget goes back to work and even tries out dating apps, where she’s soon pursued by a dreamy and enthusiastic younger man (White Lotus’ Leo Woodall). Now juggling work, home, and romance, Bridget grapples with the judgment of the perfect mothers at school, worries about Billy as he struggles with the absence of his father, and engages in a series of awkward interactions with her son’s rational-to-a-fault science teacher (Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor).

The returning cast includes Oscar winner Jim Broadbent and BAFTA winner Gemma Jones as Bridget’s parents and, as a new character, Isla Fisher (Now You See Me, The Great Gatsby) as Rebecca, Bridget’s neighbor.

Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) and Roxster (Leo Woodall) appear in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025). Photo: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures

Mr. Walliker (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) appear in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025). Photo: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures

When does Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiere? Based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Helen Fielding, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premieres exclusively on Peacock on February 13, 2025.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is directed by Michael Morris (To Leslie, Better Call Saul) from a screenplay by BAFTA nominee Helen Fielding, based on her novel, with contributions from Emmy winner Abi Morgan (The Iron Lady, Eric) and Oscar nominee Dan Mazer (I Give it A Year, Bridget Jones’s Baby). The film is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Jo Wallett, and executive produced by Helen Fielding, Renée Zellweger, Amelia Granger, and Sarah-Jane Wright.