Brian Williams' Grandson Has the Sweetest Nickname for Him

Brian Williams is both a family and career man, having anchored NBC Nightly News from 2004 to 2015 and raised kids along the way. He and his wife, Jane, have two children, actress Allison Williams, 37, and son Doug, who's also a journalist. If you're wondering what Brian Williams is doing today, he's still juggling work and family. He covered the 2024 election for over 10 hours — learn more about that in the video above — and he's also a proud grandpa to two grandchildren. And one of them, Allison's son Arlo, has the sweetest nickname for Grandpa Brian.

“His grandpa name is ‘Bub,’” Allison revealed to Savannah Guthrie on TODAY in June.

“Bub! That’s so cute!” Guthrie told Allison, to which she said, “And as Arlo spells it, ‘B-U-B-U Bub.’ He’s 3. He’s working on it."

Allison Williams says dad Brian Williams is a "wonderful grandfather"

Brian Williams and Allison Williams attend the M3GAN 2.0 New York City Premiere on June 24, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"Your father happens to be one of my favorite people of all time — Brian Williams,” Guthrie told Allison during their TODAY interview. “I hear he’s ‘grandpa-ing’ hard right now with little Arlo.”

“He’s an incredibly wonderful grandfather. He’s just the best,” Allison said. “Just last night both my parents were over there with him and doing the whole bedtime routine.”

Brian is also skilled at diaper changes too. People reports that in a 2023 Live with Kelly & Mark interview, Allison said,"Is [Brian] a diaper changer? He’s going to be offended by the question. He is, he thinks, the world’s fastest diaper changer...He brags he can change even a poop diaper in under 60 seconds. He is like a pit crew. He has like… it’s really fast. He comes in, baby’s down, he’s got — there’s some kind of Aquaphor with the new diaper strategy he has. It is so impressive."

Allison Williams is currently starring in M3GAN 2.0, which hits theaters Friday, June 27. “Allison’s been a fantastic partner on this film — not just as an actor, but as a producer,” M3GAN 2.0's writer/director/executive producer Gerard Johnstone said in the movie's press notes. “Filmmaking is constant problem-solving, and she was right there with us every step, coming up with real solutions that helped move things forward.”

Little Arlo will have to wait a few years before checking out M3GAN 2.0, as it's rated PG-13.