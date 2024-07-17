Brett's Massive, Sparkly Engagement Ring on Chicago Fire Is Fit for a Queen

A beautiful couple deserves a beautiful engagement ring. When Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) returned to Chicago to propose to his longtime love, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), he brought with him a stunning diamond ring with a large center stone attached to a band of smaller diamonds. "Sylvie Brett, we were meant to be," Casey said as he offered her the ring. "Will you make me and the three kids the luckiest family in the world? Marry me." Of course Brett said yes.

The proposal happened during the final moments of Season 11, and Brett accepted in the premiere of Season 12. But while Chicago Fire fans were happy to see "Brettsey" together once and for all, it was a bittersweet moment, as their wedding meant that Brett would move to Portland to be with her new husband.

Brett's ring helped break her engagement news on Chicago Fire

Sylvie Brett's engagement ring appears in Season 11 of Chicago Fire. Photo: NBC

It was the ring getting caught in Brett's locker door that prompted the bride-to-be to share her happy news with coworker and friend Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith). And though the station was sad to lose her, everyone agreed that Brett and Casey were perfect for each other. At the wedding, there was barely a dry eye in the crowd.

"Sylvie Brett, getting here to this place was the toughest battle of my life," Casey's vows began. "But it was worth every moment because we're here now. You are my port in the storm. The most generous, caring person I've ever known. And sometimes the most stubborn...We were apart for too long. Now, I promise that you'll never be alone. I will always be by your side. And that this, the two of us together, is a fire that will never go out."

In Brett's vows, she agreed, "It’s just like you said, we were meant to be. And we were meant to be a family."

Why Brett is a "hopeless romantic" on Chicago Fire

The wedding served as a fitting send-off to the characters and the actors, and was Killmer's final episode. "What I love about Sylvie is her resilience," the actress told NBC Insider at the time. "These first responders that we're representing, they've experienced so much loss, so much trauma, and then they go back for more because they believe in what they're doing."

She continued, "I feel like Sylvie's character really demonstrates that the most in that, yeah, she's this hopeless romantic, but she always continues to believe the best in people... She doesn't get weighed down too much by everything that she's seen and all of the loss that she's experienced. And that's a quality that I would like to take with me."

