RHOSLC, RHOP, and RHONY are all back starting in September.

Bravo's Fall 2024 Schedule Is Here: See the List of Shows and Premiere Dates

Get ready to trade in your bikinis for sweaters, turn off the air conditioning, and light a candle, because fall is in the air, and Bravo has an action-packed and drama-filled lineup of returning shows.

Among them? The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of New York City, and The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Find out how and when to tune in to each Bravo show, and get additional details about their upcoming seasons, by scrolling through the below schedule for fall.

Mondays

9-10 P.M. — Below Deck Mediterranean

10-10:30 P.M. — Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Tuesdays

9-10 P.M. — The Real Housewives of Dubai (Reunion Part 2 airs on Tuesday, September 17)

9-10 P.M. — The Real Housewives of New York City (PREMIERES TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1)

10-10:30 P.M. — Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Wednesdays

9-10 P.M. — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18)

10-10:30 P.M. — Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Thursdays

9-10 P.M. — The Real Housewives of Orange County

10-10:30 P.M. — Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Sundays

8-9 P.M. — The Real Housewives of Potomac (PREMIERES SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6)

10-10:30 P.M. — Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

What to know about RHOSLC Season 5

Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, and Whitney Rose are all back for Season 5, which promises to feature "an avalanche of fractured friendships, earth-shattering rumors, and high fashion."

Mary Cosby is returning to the cast as well, and the aforementioned ladies are joined for the first time by newbie Bronwyn Newport. The cast is otherwise rounded out by friends Meili Workman and Britani Bateman.

What to know about RHONY Season 15

Season 14 cast members Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Tank, and Erin Lichy are returning for Season 15. They're joined by new 'Wife Racquel Chevremont, and new friend, Rebecca Minkoff.

A press release for the upcoming season reads that "things can change in a New York minute when rumors start spreading among the ladies." It continues that "only time will tell if longstanding loyalties are strong enough to weather the storm as secrets shake things up."

What to know about RHOP Season 9

Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton are back for Season 9. Keiarna Stewart and Stacey Rusch are full-time 'Wives for the first time in the ninth season, and Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux are in the cast as friends of the ladies.

A trailer for RHOP Season 9 reveals a new friendship between Wendy and Gizelle (who is also getting back on the dating scene in light of her ex-husband Jamal Bryant's engagement), a possible new romance for Ashley, and a burgeoning feud between Wendy and Karen.

Newbie Stacey, meanwhile, confuses the women when she reveals that her romantic relationship is not actually one with intimacy, while Mia's romance with Inc. causes issues with her estranged husband, Gordon Thornton. Keiarna's concerned that she "shrink[s]" in her own relationship, and she's clashing with Ashley about things that happened last season.

Stream episodes of all of Bravo's fall shows on Peacock the next day.