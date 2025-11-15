A Brand New Traitors Season 4 Teaser Just Debuted at BravoCon! (WATCH)

Your First Look at The Traitors Season 4!

Your First Look at The Traitors Season 4!

January 8 on Peacock can't come soon enough.

The Traitors Season 4 is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable seasons yet, and if the latest trailer is any indication, it's time to start counting down the days until the newest season premieres in 2026.

Fans never know what to expect every year at BravoCon, and the 2025 edition has already lived up to its lofty expectations. One of the November 15 highlights? A brand-new teaser previewing all of the over-the-top drama found in The Traitors Season 4.

The clip, narrated by host Alan Cumming, serves up everything fans could want: Plenty of trash talk amongst the all-star cast peppered with a few mysterious clips that tease that there will be plenty of twists and turns this season.

"Be not afraid of the dark; be afraid of what lies within it," Cumming warned.

As images of the stars participating in Season 4 appeared on screen, they gave fans hints about how they might intend to play the game.

"People think that I'm this sweet, little old lady," Donna Kelce can be heard saying. "They're not gonna know what's coming."

Alan Cumming on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 9. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Do those words hint at a traitorous turn? It would seem out of character for Travis Kelce's mother, but if she wants to win at all, Momma Kelce has to think outside the box.

Comedian Ron Funches, on the other hand, put things dangerously blunt: "People are going to die," he proclaimed.

It certainly sets the stage for another unpredictable season, doesn't it? Judging by the clips shown in the trailer — everything from towers of spurting blood to fires seemingly raging out of control — the stakes already feel more intense than ever.

"Let the cards fall as they will to see whose fate is greater," Cumming said near the trailer's end. "Can the Faithful's light outshine the dark lies of the Traitors?"

Omniscient words indeed — we can't see how the game is played when The Traitors Season 4 premieres next year. Speaking of the show's premiere date…

When is The Traitors Season 4 release date?

It's time to officially start the countdown: The fourth season of The Traitors drops exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, January 8.

Additionally, all previous seasons of The Traitors are now available to stream on Peacock as well. What better way to get into the Season 4 mood than by binging the entire series?