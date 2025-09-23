Bravo's Fall 2025 Schedule: All Shows and Premiere Dates

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump BravoTV.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Below Deck Med, RHOP, RHOSLC, and more are among the shows on the Bravo schedule this fall.

And just like that, summer is (basically) over, which means we're counting down the time until a new batch of premieres takes place on Bravo this fall. And with the new season comes an all-new Bravo lineup on the horizon. Get ready to welcome back some familiar faces and prepare yourself to meet some newbies who are ready to bring even more drama to your life and the Bravo schedule.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back this fall, as well as The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Below Deck Mediterranean (more on those new seasons below). Also, get ready to add Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition to your weekly lineup (more on the new Bravo show below).

This is in addition to shows The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Miami, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which have already been heating up the schedule. Read on to get the latest on what's airing on Bravo this fall season and find out exactly when you can check out your favorite shows.

Mondays

8-9 P.M. — Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 (PREMIERES SEPT. 29)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Tuesdays

9-10 P.M. — Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition (PREMIERES OCT.14)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 22, Episode 107. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Wednesdays

8-9 P.M. — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 (PREMIERES SEPT. 16)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Thursdays

8-9 P.M. — The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19

9-10 P.M. — The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Sundays

8-9 P.M. — The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 19 (PREMIERES OCT. 5)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

What to expect from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6

The full cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 in their press portrait. Photo: Bravo

RHOSLC Season 6 returns this September and you can bet it's going to be wild. Housewives Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Whitney Rose, as well as friend Britani Bateman are all back for the drama and the fashion.

(Get all the details on where the cast stands now and a closer look at the RHOSLC Season 6 trailer.)

What to expect from Below Deck Med Season 10

Captain Sandy in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10. Photo: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Below Deck Med is back on the hgih seas with Captain Sandy Yawn and returning yachties: Chief Stew Aesha Scott, Nathan Gallagher, and Max Salvador. The crew will be joined by new members, including Chef Josh Bingham, Kizzi Kitchener, Victoria SanJuan, Christian Trimino, and Tessa Budd.

(Get all the details on the crew members joining Captain Sandy and a closer look at the Below Deck Med Season 10 trailer.)

What to expect from The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10

The cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 in their cast photo. Photo: Bravo

RHOP makes a milestone return to Bravo for Season 10. Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, and Keiarna Stewart are back alongside new Housewives Tia Glover and Angel Massie. Jassi Rideaux is back as a friend along with Monique Samuels, who makes her return to the inner circle.

(Get all the details on where the RHOP cast stands now and a closer look at the RHOP Season 10 trailer.)

What to expect from Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition Season 1

A split of Angie Katsanevas, Melissa Gorga, Wendy Osefo, and Emily Simpson during Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition Season 1. Photo: Bravo

According to the show's announcement, Bravo's 4-episode event series finds "four Real Housewives cast members slip out of their stilettos and find out what it’s like to step into another real wives’ shoes." The series includes cast: Angie Katsanevas (Salt Lake City), Emily Simpson (Orange County), Melissa Gorga (New Jersey), and Dr. Wendy Osefo (Potomac).

(Learn more about the new Bravo event series, Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, get the latest on the cast -- and check out the trailer at the top of the post.)

