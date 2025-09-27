This Chicago Fire Actor Invited the Newest Star to a "Really Nice" Big Cast Dinner

"It wasn’t just the current cast, there were some cast members from previous seasons," said Brandon Larracuente, who's joining the cast for Season 14.

Season 14 is already ablaze with excitement with the arrival of Brandon Larracuente's new firefighter Sal Vasquez, and before he settled down at Firehouse 51, a Chicago Fire fan favorite made sure he felt right at home ahead of his One Chicago debut.

In NBC Insider's interview with Larracuente, he revealed that one of his fondest memories on the set of Fire since hopping aboard Firehouse 51 was a cast dinner thrown by none other than David Eigenberg. It's little surprise that Eigenberg, who has played the beloved Firehouse 51 veteran Chris Herrmann since the show's 2012 debut, took it upon himself to curate a warm welcome for the Season 14 newcomer. Chicago Fire has long been applauded for the tight-knit bonds forged among the Windy City heroes and that familial energy echoes behind the scenes.

"Everyone’s been great," Larracuente said, before diving into an adorable story of a Chicago Fire family reunion.

David Eigenberg threw a Chicago Fire cast dinner: "Like a family"

Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente) and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear on Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 1. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

While chatting about the thrills of joining Chicago Fire's fearless crew, he told NBC Insider about Eigenberg, an anchor of the cast, extending an invite to a cast dinner before filming.

"It’s been nice, so before we shot anything, David and his wife set up a big cast dinner," Larracuente said, adding, "And what was really nice was it wasn’t just the current cast, there were some cast members from previous seasons and stuff. So it was nice to see how well these people got along."

Once a member of Firehouse 51, always a member of Firehouse 51, and Larracuente has made the cut.

"I invited my wife, they all met with her, and it just feels like a family," he gushed. "And I was able to bond with them before stepping on set at all. So, for me, it’s

The 30-year-old told NBC Insider that he didn't struggle with the jitters of joining the long-running series thanks to Eigenberg's kind gesture and the behind-the-scenes camaraderie while filming.

The cast of Chicago Fire appears on Season 14 Episode 1 "Kicking Down Doors" Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

"It’s a good time on set. I mean, it definitely feels like a family, and it’s always tough when you’re joining a show that has built a core," he explained. "The core is now going on for 13 years, but they keep it light on set. But at the same time, they respect the work. And when it comes time to work, they show up prepared and whatnot. So I couldn’t ask for anything else. But it's just a good time, I mean every single day."

"I think keeping it a bit light on set transmits to the work. When you like the people you’re working with, it makes your job easier..." Larracuente concluded. "They’ve all done their part equally in helping me adjust to the new experience of the show."

