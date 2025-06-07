Remember When Bradley Cooper Played a Slimy Defense Attorney on Law & Oder: SVU?

What happened in Bradley Cooper's Law & Order: SVU episode?

Cooper's character, Jason Whitaker, ended up crossing paths with the SVU as the defense attorney for a particularly pesky and egregiously wealthy man named Gabriel Duvall (Molin). After the squad identified Gabriel as their primary suspect in a string of sexual assaults, it didn't take long for his domineering mother, Eleanor Duvall (Lansbury), to show up at the precinct to demand answers for her son's arrest. On retainer for the Duvalls, Whitaker wasn't there to make the detectives' jobs any easier.

Gabriel's trial threw the squad through a loop, especially after A.D.A. Casey Novak (Diane Neal) was brutally beaten by the brother of one of the survivors. While Gabriel was initially suspected of foul play, he was eventually proven innocent after the real perp confessed. However, the incident led Novak to drop the case, causing it to eventually land on the desk of Trial by Jury's A.D.A. Tracey Kibre (Bebe Neuwirth). Cue the second half of the crossover!

During Trial by Jury's "Night," Cooper's Whitaker continues to represent Gabriel amid his courtroom shenanigans. While the squad's case had been built on a critical piece of DNA evidence, Whitaker managed to leverage a technicality to have the evidence thrown out. But Whitaker wasn't able to run from the evidence forever, eventually flipping to an insanity defense in an attempt to win Gabriel's case.

After calling Gabriel's mother Eleanor to the stand to testify against her son and prove his insanity, she refused to do so, instead still viewing him as perfect. In the end, the jury ruled that Gabriel was guilty, forever tarnishing Whitaker's once-glimmering reputation.