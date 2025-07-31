How Brad Paisley's Wife Kimberly Broke Her Wedding Ring Before a Major Anniversary

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley and country music star Brad Paisley have been married since 2003 — and they have the cracked wedding ring to prove it.

During the star's February 2023 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Williams-Paisley explained what married life is like after nearly two decades. As it turns out, when you've been together that long, some of your favorite jewelry may start breaking down!

"This is how I know I've been married for 20 years — my ring cracked," she explained.

"Oh my gosh," Host Kelly Clarkson said in disbelief.

"It broke, yeah," Williams-Paisley continued. "I'm very, very physical, and after 20 years, I got this cut on my finger and I was like, 'Oh, it's my wedding ring, oh dear.'"

The two married in March 2003 and share two children: William Huckleberry, born in 2007, and Jasper Warren, born in 2009.

In a 2023 interview with The Boot, Paisley spoke about their marriage at length and credits their shared sense of humor for its longevity.

"We both have very healthy senses of humor. Anything I take myself too seriously on, she will gladly cut me down to size on and destroy all pre-conceived notions that I'm cool in any way," he said. "You've got to have similar outlooks and really healthy senses of humor. Pretension should be completely gone in a marriage. Actually, it should be gone before you get married! You should know somebody really well and know that they know how to take a joke and they know how to take you. That's the key — a sense of humor."

Kimberly Williams-Paisley broke her rib riding a horse on a date with Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley arrive to attend a state dinner in honor of Kenya's president William Ruto hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg/Getty Images

During her March 24 appearance on TODAY, Kimberly Williams-Paisley told the story of how she ended up with a broken rib after an early date with Brad Paisley. Horses were involved.

"I was not expecting to live on a farm. I was not expecting to ride horses, things like that," she explained to TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin. "The first time I went to visit Brad when we were dating, we went to George Jones' house, which he had to explain who George Jones was ... I was a city girl. We went out riding in the woods, and I actually fell off of the horse and broke a rib." (George Jones was one of country music's pioneers in the 1960s and 1970s, with 69 top-10 hits on the Billboard country charts.)

"So that was not a great start," Williams-Paisley said about the accident. "It took some getting used to, this whole farm life thing."

After 22 years of marriage, it's safe to say she's a pro now!