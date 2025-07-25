Billy Porter on His London Debut, Still Getting Nervous and Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Midge Purce and Emily Sonnett on "Saucy" Sonnett, Whose Position Is Harder and Playing for Gotham

Brad Paisley's "Remix" of the Song He Sang at Seth Meyers' Wedding Gets Marriage Right

Real life is rarely like a love song, so sometimes you've got to change the lyrics.

How to Watch Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35/11:35c and next day on Peacock.

When Seth Meyers married Alexi Ashe in 2013, he surprised his bride with a performance by country star Brad Paisley. He sang "She's Everything" while the couple shared their first dance, a tune that lists the cute things someone might say about their wife or girlfriend that really capture the best moments and some of the harder moments: "She's a church girl on Sunday...and a cuss word 'cause it's Monday," for example. "Now and then she's moody," when she "can't find a thing to wear."

Released in 2006, the song was co-written by Paisley and Wil Nance. But when Paisley reunited with Meyers on Late Night in 2017, he shared a new version of the song he was tinkering with. Deeming the concept a "director's cut," Paisley explained that it was part of his act in his 2017 special Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo.

"'She's Everything' is a very sweet song," Paisley said, setting up the premise. "What if there's lines that are more realistic, especially now that you're married?"

RELATED: Seth Meyers Met His Wife at This SNL Cast Member's Wedding: "I Had a Sense..."

Brad Paisley's "director's cut" lyrics to "She's Everything"

Find Paisley's new lyrics from the version he sang on Late Night below, and compare them to the original lyrics here.

She's a yellow pair of running shoes

A holey pair of jeans

She looks great in cheap sunglasses

She's a passive-aggressive little thing

...

She's almost everything I ever wanted

Almost everything I need / She's almost everything to me.

The version definitely captures the sense of humor Paisley and his wife, Kimberley Paisley-Williams, credit as the key to their marriage. Though, as Meyers said when Paisley finished, "We're not quite there yet."

Brad Paisley talks with host Seth Meyers during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers Season 5 Episode 62 on August 2, 2017. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s sister, Ashley Williams, got Brad Paisley to play Seth Meyers’ wedding

Paisley's wedding day performance was a total shock to Meyers' wife Alexi, and Meyers joked that she was more excited about that surprise than anything else that day. "It was heartbreaking 'cause she had not looked that happy over the course of the entire day," he cracked.

"It was really weird for me because I was approached, I don't know, 48 hours before," Paisley said. "I was like, 'This is a prank.' But I was a big fan! I think you're brilliant, and I thought it would be fun to go do."

RELATED: Brad Paisley Reveals the Key to His Long & Happy Marriage: "We Both Have..."

Ashley Williams Tracked Down Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Middle School Crush

Paisley's sister-in-law Ashley Williams was actually responsible for the wedding surprise, though Meyers and the Williams sisters are more interconnected than anyone might realize. They explained it all when the two actress sisters appeared on Late Night in 2021.

"I want to clean up a little bit as quickly as I can, the weird way we all know each other," Meyers began. "My sister in-law [Ariel Ashe] knows [Ashley's husband Neal Dodson], and through that connection, you called your sister, who is [married to] Brad Paisley...So your husband Brad Paisley then came and surprised my wife at our wedding."

Meyers also revealed that he and Kimberly Williams-Paisley went to college together, though they never actually met.

"You were the first famous person I saw in person because when I was in college, you had already been in Father of the Bride," Meyers shared. "We know each other a lot of different ways."