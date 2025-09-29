Bozoma Saint John's Major Marketing Career, from Uber to On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The On Brand Agency's Chief Marketing Officer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star boasts a résumé featuring some of America's biggest brands.

Whether you're following her adventures on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or she's providing valuable marketing tips to the ten contestants of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Bozoma Saint John is one to watch. Saint John is a powerhouse in the business world with an impressive list of companies on her CV, and a career anyone would envy. Forbes even called her the "most influential CMO [Chief Marketing Officer]" of 2021 when she held the position at Netflix.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of On Brand With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 30 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

No wonder Fallon dialed Saint John when it was time to hire a CMO for the "agency" that powers his new competition reality show. As is evident from On Brand's September 30 premiere episode, Saint John draws from her extensive experience to effectively mentor the competitors hoping to land national campaigns and, at the end of eight episodes, a grand cash prize.

Below, learn more about the incredible places Saint John has sprinkled her marketing magic over the years.

RELATED: Meet On Brand with Jimmy Fallon's Contestants

Bozoma Saint John worked for Spike Lee after attending Wesleyan University

Shortly after graduating from Wesleyan University, Saint John got a job working for celebrated film director Spike Lee's advertising agency Spike DDB, and famously marked up a script of his, even though she was only assigned to the reception desk. Enough of her notes impressed Lee that he promoted her, jumpstarting what turned into a legendary and still-evolving career.

Bozoma Saint John and Jimmy Fallon appear on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Bozoma Saint John's devised marketing campaigns for PepsiCo, Apple and Beats

Saint John worked her way up at PepsiCo for nearly a decade, in addition to a stint with fashion brand Ashley Stewart, per Yahoo! Finance. While at Pepsi, she spearheaded the company's foray into sponsoring music festivals, which earned the attention of Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine. Only three months after she joined Beats, the company was bought by Apple — which is how Saint John ended up as the head of global consumer marketing for Apple Music and iTunes in 2016.

When she took the stage at the company's 2016 Worldwide Developers' Conference and rapped a Sugarhill Gang song, it was celebrated online as a welcome and much-needed injection of style and personality.

RELATED: Bozoma Saint John's Morning Routine Includes a Talk with God

Bozoma Saint John's boss moves at Netflix, Uber, and Endeavor

In 2017, Uber was hit with a wave of bad press, and the ride share app brought Saint John on to help them handle both the public relations aspect and, hopefully, instigating real organizational change. "I don’t think it will be a surprise to anybody that I consider myself a change agent," she told Variety. "I’m not going to deny that coming to Uber is a statement." After a year at Uber, she worked at Ari Emanuel's company, the global sports and entertainment talent agency Endeavor.

From 2020 to 2022, Saint John held the CMO position at Netflix, making her the first Black C-suite executive at the company.

Saint John told THR after her departure, "Netflix was such an awesome place to work, especially during a pandemic when everyone was home and seeking out new ways to be entertained, or in ways that maybe they hadn’t even thought of before. It was connecting the world. Think of Squid Game and how a show could come out of Korea and entertain the whole world. It was just magical. But now, I needed a pivot in my own life, too...You’ve got to know when the time is up and to keep it moving."

In 2022, she joined the Marketing Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Fallon and Bozoma Saint John for Season 1 of On Brand With Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Kwaku Alston/NBC

"Boz" joined Real Housewives in 2024

To join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 14, Saint John knew she would be in the public eye like never before, but she approached it the way she approached all her past high-profile jobs.

“The delicate dance is coming in and understanding a company’s culture knowing that, as a leader, people expect you to shift it a little bit — and, if you don’t, they call you ineffective,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “With the Housewives, I’m coming into a group that already has its rhythm — but if I don’t have any impact, if I don’t bring my own sauce, no one will even know I’m here.”

Bozoma Saint John Talks Disrupting Reality TV on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Extended)

See more of Bozoma in On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Be sure to tune in when On Brand with Jimmy Fallon premieres on Tuesday, September 30, from 10/9c following The Voice.

Episodes will air in these time slots on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the second episode premiering on Friday, October 3, at 8 p.m.