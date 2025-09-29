Bozoma Saint John Reveals How She Met Fiancé Keely Watson During AGT Finale

Eric Lloyd and the Finalists Throw an EPIC Party with “The Birthday Song” | AGT Finale 2025 | NBC

The AGT Winner Is Revealed with a Bit of Magic | In partnership with Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Fans will be seeing a lot of Saint John in the near future.

Moments before Jessica Sanchez was crowned the winner of America's Got Talent Season 20, runner-up Chris Turner got to know the star of NBC's upcoming series On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Bozoma Saint John, before launching into another jaw-dropping freestyle rap.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

After Turner determined he needed a couple to come up on stage to inspire him for one final performance, he plucked Saint John and her fiancé, Keely Watson, out from the crowd to help him out.

But before Turner's performance could begin, he asked how Saint John and Watson first met — and the happy couple didn't disappoint!

"It was through my nephew," he explained. "I was scrolling Instagram one night — there was a picture, there was a post — I saw her in the red dress, and I'm like, 'Dang, she's bad. Nephew, who's that?'"

"And the funny thing is, when his nephew introduced us, I said, 'Do I look like I date uncles?' I mean, honestly.'" recalled Saint John as the crowd reacted with a collective "ohhhhh."

RELATED: Bozoma Saint John's Major Marketing Career, from Uber to On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Chris Turner, Bozoma Saint John, and Keely Watson appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 21 “The Finale”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"But then I saw his Instagram, and I was like, 'I date uncles,'" she quipped.

After drawing out a few more tidbits of information from the couple (Saint John revealed Watson has an affinity for drinking out of plastic cups at home, while Watson believes his girlfriend may have superhero-esque teleportation abilities because "she's everywhere"), Turner commemorated their relationship with one more freestyle rap to send the AGT Season 20 audience home happy.

When does On Brand with Jimmy Fallon premiere?

Bozoma Saint John and Jimmy Fallon appear on On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon — starring longtime Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Saint John — debuts on Tuesday, September 30 at 10/9c, immediately following another new episode of The Voice Season 28.

Moving forward, episodes of the inaugural season of On Brand will air every Tuesday and Friday on NBC.

RELATED: What Is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon About? The Tonight Show Host Shares What to Expect

The unscripted reality series will follow Fallon as he searches for "the most creative, clever, and competitive go-getters he can find" across industries as they team up to create winning marketing campaigns.

Saint John, Netflix's former Chief Marketing Officer — and current cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — will bring her expertise to the table as she helps Fallon in his search to find the next big thing in the marketing world.