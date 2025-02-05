Boston Rob and M.G.’s DONDI After Show Interview Was Crashed by [SPOILER]

The Official DONDI After Show with Boston Rob - Episode 5 | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

The Official DONDI After Show with Boston Rob - Episode 4 | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

The Official DONDI After Show with Boston Rob - Episode 4 | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

"I obviously didn't expect to come on the island to find a possible boyfriend," DONDI's M.G. told Boston Rob.

Viewers faced another jaw-dropping game against the Banker on the latest Deal or No Deal Island, and it's safe to say Maria-Grace "M.G." Cook didn't anticipate she'd leave the Island so soon.

Following her shocking elimination, M.G. visited Boston Rob on the Deal or No Deal Island After Show to discuss the island chaos. Read on.

M.G. quickly emerged as a DONDI frontrunner

Maria Grace Cook for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

M.G. may have been the fifth eliminated player from Deal or No Deal Island, but her brief time on Banker's Island was impactful. Not only did she attempt to form a showmance with Storm Wilson, but M.G. was a member of The Family, an alliance comprised of DONDI heavyweights. M.G. leveraged her charming personality to make some powerful allies on Banker's Island, but she soon became a target. Once she saw Storm get eliminated as the first blindside of the competition, M.G. knew she was treading dangerous territory in the game.

Courtney "CK" Kim and Maria-Grace Cook appears on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 3 “Chain of Command” Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

While she gave Storm a sweet kiss goodbye during his exit interview, M.G.'s standing in the game came under fire during the February 4 episode. As Dr. Will Kirby faced the Banker, he successfully convinced his rivals that he was coming for C.K., his known adversary. However, after a shocking bait-and-switch with the Banker that had everyone in an uproar, Dr. Will narrowly made a good deal and gained control of the elimination. Instead of sending C.K. packing, he eliminated M.G., which could be the beginning signs of The Family alliance's disintegration.

RELATED: Meet the Cast of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

Boston Rob gets real with M.G. over her DONDI elimination

"Dr. Will" Kirby, Joe Manganiello, and Maria-Grace Cook appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 205 "Trust Fall". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

"Classic mistake," Boston Rob told M.G., referring to how comfortable she felt on the show. "You felt safe, right? Like, why wouldn't you? Because they just took out Storm, so I understand it."

"Yeah, you can't ever get comfortable, and I did, and that's why I'm out," M.G. agreed.

Boston Rob wasted no time asking M.G. about her island romance with Storm. She echoed Storm's statement last week that there was a strategy in their showmance but confessed they didn't get a chance to show that before Storm's blindside.

"I was mad because it didn't help my game," M.G. said. "And then the guy that I just started, you know, going on these dates with, that I started to like is gone. So I'm like, 'My island boyfriend's gone.'"

M.G. revealed that while on Banker's Island, she and Storm made the most of their tropical getaway by going on dates and grabbing dinner. By now, many readers may be asking: Are Storm and M.G. officially dating?

"I would say we're island dating," M.G. cheekily revealed. "He asked me to come visit him in Austin."

But DONDI viewers got an expedited reunion after Storm crashed the end of the After Show to surprise M.G. The two embraced as Boston Rob cheekily said, "Well, take it slow. We don't need the first Deal or No Deal baby yet."

The cast appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 4 "Throw and Tell". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Watch Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob on Peacock, NBC's YouTube, and NBC.com every Wednesday following new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2, which air Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.