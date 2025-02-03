Kelsea Ballerini's team on The Voice will certainly be competing in style.

The Boots Kelsea Ballerini Is Giving Her Voice Team Have a Secret Message on Them

These boots were made for walking, singing, dancing, and anything else an Artist may need to do while competing on Season 27 of The Voice. To welcome her picks to Team Kelsea, Coach Kelsea Ballerini gifted each of them classic brown cowboy boots, a nod to her roots as a country artist. And they have a special detail that makes them totally unique.

While at first glance the footwear might look traditional, a closer inspection reveals these boots can't be found in any old store. Each pair has the "V" The Voice logo stamped by the heel alongside "S27," referencing the current 27th season of the singing competition series.

At the top, the kicks are emblazoned with "Team Kelsea," too.

Wearable gifts are a Voice tradition

Coaches began bringing gifts in Season 14, when Kelly Clarkson decided to unify her team with matching jackets. The tradition soon spread beyond clothing, though T-shirts and other wearables still remains popular choices among the Coaches. During Season 26, Coach Snoop Dogg handed out chains bearing the insignia of his label, Death Row Records.

Reba McEntire, who was last season's go-to country Coach, hilariously gave her Season 26 team Funko Pop figurines of herself. "This season, I'm giving all my Artists a Funko Pop! Reba," McEntire said during The Voice Season 26 premiere. "So Reba's with you wherever you go." For Season 25, she handed out chicken tenders to her Artists, and in Season 24, she did tater tots.

When Wicked star Ariana Grande was a Coach, she handed out kits filled with singer-friendly goodies. "As a Coach, I want them to maintain healthy instruments," she told People. "My gift this season is a lunch box. There are supplements and teas and honey packets to help soothe your voice...I hope the singers on this show book big tours and that they get to go sing for the rest of their lives."

You know what else you need during a long tour? Some high-quality boots!

