Trust Us, You Have Never Ever Seen a Bodybuilder Like AGT's Mike Munz

America's Got Talent has seen its fair share of ripped bodies and muscular meatheads, but there's never been someone like Mike Munz. Soft-spoken and mild-mannered, the Florida native arrived on the AGT stage in a black sweater and glasses, telling the camera, "I’ve always been very introverted, growing up, and very shy. I was always the kid that sat in the back of the class and everyone forgot was there."

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"I’m excited, I’m a little nervous. I always grew up very shy so for me to even be here on a stage is a little crazy. My teenage self wouldn’t believe it," he added to the Judges.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara's Catchy Workout Motto Is All About This Food She Can't Live Without

Judge Simon Cowell immediately pegged him as a "comedian or a dancer" because of his lanky frame, but Munz corrected that assumption, explaining, "I’m a personal trainer. I try to help people get healthy and slim down." Ever the sweetheart, he promised that if he won the competition he would use the prize money to do something nice for his mom.

As he warmed up his fingers, Judge Sofía Vergara predicted he might beatbox, but then he... literally shredded his sweater to reveal his taut physique.

All about bodybuilder Mike Munz's AGT audition

Mike Munz auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Flexing, rippling, popping, locking...it's hard to describe exactly how he was moving his body except to say it was sort of like belly dancing but with his muscles? Suffice to say, jaws were dropping. "That’s a whole other level of hard," remarked Host Terry Crews. By the end, Simon Cowell was on his feet. "The boss is standing!" yelled Howie Mandel.

"Because I wasn’t expecting that!" Cowell explained. "I thought you were gonna take your clothes off and you were gonna be like a pencil. I’ve never seen anyone have so many muscles in their body and to control them all over. I mean…I’ve gotta ask this, would you ever consider taking on a client who could do with a bit of a tone up? It’s just a friend of mine."

RELATED: Simon Lifts His Shirt Up for a Bonkers AGT Audition: “I Want You to Freeze My Nipples”

Munz offered to teach Cowell's "friend" the "Munz wave" which is a pec-to-shoulder ripple that, as far as he knows, no one else on Earth can do. The other Judges were equally impressed, with Vergara calling it "Surprising" and Mel B. adding that she loves AGT because "we don’t know what’s gonna come onto this stage! I think what you’ve done is hot, fit and unique!"

Munz got all four Yeses.