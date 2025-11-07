Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Kick Off Happy's Place Season 2 with a Super Romantic Moment

This article contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere episode of Happy's Place, "Promises, Promises."

At long last, Bobbie and Emmett have shared their first kiss. But a shocking secret may complicate their happiness.

Reba McEntire is back for Season 2 of Happy's Place, where the romance is already firing on all cylinders. From the hysterical restaurant chaos to the heartfelt connections among the Knoxville pub's dedicated staff, you never know what's going to happen next at Happy's Place.

Throughout Season 1 of Happy's Place, viewers watched as the friendship between McEntire's Bobbie and her head chef, Emmett (Rex Linn), would blossom into something more. As their camaraderie built into a flirtatious rapport, Bobbie's newfound half-sister Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) told Bobbie to consider dating Emmett. Bobbie was initially taken aback by the notion, but as the duo got closer and sparks began flying, viewers were crossing their fingers for a Bobbie and Emmett romance.

The yearning is no doubt amplified by the real-life romance between McEntire and Linn, who may be navigating a will-they-won't-they on Happy's Place, but are happily engaged when the cameras stop rolling. From the juicy workplace romances to the heartwarming bonds among the staff, fans couldn't wait for a check-in on the couple during Season 2's premiere ("Promises, Promises").

As Bobbie and Emmett flirted with each other like school kids around the pub, Isabella encouraged her half-sister to make the first move. Here's what happened next:

Bobbie asked Emmett out and was shockingly turned down

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Bobbie and Emmett were downright adorable as they struggled to hide their affection for each other around the tavern, their chemistry only cemented by Emmett's nightly check-ins on Bobbie. Fed up with the lack of momentum, Isabella encouraged Bobbie to finally ask Emmett out. Bobbie took the plunge, visiting the kitchen and nervously asking Emmett if he wanted to go on a date sometime.

Emmett was taken aback before telling Bobbie, "No, thanks."

It was a jaw-dropping rejection that had a stunned Bobbie locking her office door with her tail tucked between her legs. Emmett was clearly into Bobbie, but he didn't hesitate to turn her down as soon as she made her feelings apparent. As the staff swirled with confusion, Happy's Place accountant Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) visited Emmett to ask why he turned Bobbie down.

Emmett was hesitant to open up on the matter, telling Steve that he made a "promise to Happy," Bobbie's late father. After the staff began interrogating Steve about Emmett's mysterious promise, Steve explained that he didn't owe any of them an explanation. After overhearing her staff's ongoing rumblings, Bobbie came out of her office to chat with Steve.

Bobbie and Emmett shared their first kiss

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Bobbie visited the kitchen to confront Emmett about what she'd overheard. As Emmett further confirmed his true feelings by asking her if it was OK for him to stop by again that night, Bobbie cut to the chase.

"Did you turn me down because you made a promise to daddy?" Bobbie asked.

"I'm not really comfortable talking about that right now," Emmett admitted, adding that he couldn't break a promise.

"And because you won't makes you a truly wonderful man," Bobbie commended.

"Thank you," Emmett said before Bobbie added, "It also makes you one of the biggest morons that ever walked the face of the Earth."

Bobbie explained that she'd also made a promise that she wouldn't let the memory of her late husband keep her from finding happiness. Emmett told her that their promises weren't the same, and Bobbie agreed.

"That's true, they're not, because I'm still here and daddy isn't," Bobbie told him.

"So what are you saying?" Emmett asked.

"Swim or die!" Bobbie quipped before pulling in Emmett for a passionate kiss, getting a big cheer from the studio audience. As she pulled away, Bobbie looked toward the heavens. "You got a problem with that, daddy?" Bobbie cheekily asked before proudly smiling. "Didn't think so."

Emmett was swept off his feet by Bobbie's romantic gesture, but it didn't leave much room for revelation as Steve stopped by the kitchen to apologize for telling Bobbie about Emmett's promise to her father.

That's when Emmett revealed he'd never promised Happy that he wouldn't date Bobbie; he'd never said anything like that, but the rumor mill churned out that story. After Steve asked what the actual promise was, Emmett confessed his shocking secret.

"I promised him I wouldn't tell anybody about Isabella," Emmett confessed. "I've known about her for years."

Wait, didn't Bobbie only learn about the existence of her half-sister in the Season 1 premiere of Happy's Place? How will Bobbie feel about Emmett knowing all of these years without giving her any heads-up? Emmett's confession is sure to shake up his budding romance with Bobbie, and viewers can't wait to see what happens next.

