Blake Shelton Ruthlessly Trolled Craig Morgan After Having a Very Bad Hair Day

This throwback video shows that the cowboy hasn't changed at all!

Blake Shelton has been unabashedly himself since the very beginning.

In this pixelated gem of a throwback video, dated October 18, 2007, the former Voice Coach is seen (playfully) giving a fellow country artist a hard time. Shelton's target? Famed singer-songwriter Craig Morgan. The reason? Well, it has to do with Shelton's hair, which was looking uncharacteristically disheveled at the time.

"Hey y'all, I'm Blake Shelton, and there's been an emergency," he announced. "I was doing a show last night, and I was walking off stage, walking to the bus, and one of the fans said, 'Hey Craig! Craig, can I get your autograph?'"

"And it bothered me all night, and it dawned on me today that my hair looks so crappy that people think that I'm Craig Morgan. So, just because of that, we're getting a haircut today because I do not want to be confused for that freak of nature," he added, obviously jokingly.

Shelton then took his seat in the barber's chair as the stylist could not stop giggling.

"Give me a more successful look than Craig Morgan," he quipped teasingly

Watch Blake Shelton's 2007 haircut adventure here.

Fans who watched Shelton troll Adam Levine on The Voice for many seasons shouldn't be surprised by this bit. The cowboy has been a jokester for a long time.

Of course, it's not the first time in his career that Shelton has been confused for another country artist...

Blake Shelton was once confused for a female country icon

Blake Shelton performs during the "Shock'n Ya'All" tour at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 30, 2003 in Mountain View, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

During a May 2025 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Shelton told a hilarious story from early in his career — when he rocked some seriously long hair.

"Fans knew where artists would park their cars," he explained to Kelly Clarkson about performing at festivals back then. "Instead of waiting in line to get autographs, they could just stand against this fence and yell for artists to sign their stuff. And one day, I was leaving...and I was walking out, I kept hearing people scream for Terri Clark. 'Terri! Terri!'"

Clarkson couldn't believe what she was hearing.

"And I was like, 'Oh, Terri Clark's out here,'" Shelton continued. "I start looking around, and I turn around, and I saw the fans like, 'Oh, God,' you know? They thought I was Terri Clark because my hair was long. We both had on the Wrangler [jeans] and the boots and the hat."

The moment clearly left a lasting imprint on Gwen Stefani's husband.

"I don't know who's more offended by it — me or Terri," Shelton said jokingly.