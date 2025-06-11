Blake Shelton Singing "Old MacDonald" for Gwen Stefani's Baby Son Is Beyond Sweet

Blake Shelton scored major points with Gwen Stefani early in their relationship.

On May 5, Stefani commemorated her husband's 30th all-time number-one country single ("Texas") with a TikTok video montage of some of her favorite Shelton moments. It was a sweet tribute to one of the biggest country stars ever — and one of the best stepdads around.

The final video clip of the TikTok hit fans in all the feels: Stefani included throwback footage of Shelton singing "Old MacDonald" to a then-baby Apollo. We're sure moments like this played a big part in Stefani falling in love with the Oklahoma rancher who's now the most-winning Coach in The Voice's history.

See Blake Shelton singing "Old MacDonald" to baby Apollo here.

Stefani captioned the video with her own sweet message, revealing she's "so proud" of her hubby on his impressive accomplishment.

In the years since Shelton sang "Old MacDonald" to a young Apollo, he's only gotten closer to him. In fact, every one of Stefani's kids is incredibly close to their stepdad. These days, we don't know who enjoys their traditional family fishing trips more: Shelton or the kids.

Blake Shelton talks being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's children

In a 2023 interview with Access Hollywood, Shelton discussed how being a stepfather has changed him. (It's partially why he left The Voice as a Coach in 2023.)

"I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I'm not the first person that I think about anymore," he said. "Even to the small little things when you go, 'I think I'll do this,' the very next thought is always, 'Well, wait a minute. How's that going to work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

Shelton explained that no job or career move is more important than being there for Stefani's three sons.

"I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he continued. "There's no way around it. If you're going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."