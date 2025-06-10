Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Try To Keep It Professional During Hilarious Interview

You'll Never Guess What Blake Shelton Has Washed His Hair With: "Believe It or Not"

As a former regular of the pageant circuit in Oklahoma, Blake Shelton surely picked up a few beauty hacks along the way. But you'd probably never guess that the country star, who once rocked an epic mullet, would wash his hair with a classic breakfast combo.

These days, The Voice Coach alum and his wife Gwen Stefani live a rustic life on their Oklahoma ranch, driving a tractor and doing "country stuff." In 2019, Stefani shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show that her hubby truly impressed her family when he pulled a tree out of the road with a big chain and his truck. "My whole family's like, 'Oh my God! He's a man!'" she told Kelly Clarkson.

So when it comes to his hair, it's perhaps not all that surprising that Shelton has turned to a few simple ingredients for a deep conditioning treatment.

Blake Shelton has made his own shampoo mixture with eggs and ketchup

Blake Shelton appears on The Voice Episode 2217A -- “Live Top 13 Performances”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Years ago, Shelton revealed that he would make his own hair treatment with eggs and ketchup.

“I am raising chickens now, and I have started going out to the barn, or when I am out on the road, I will go buy some eggs, and I use an egg mixture with ketchup, believe it or not,” he told CMT (via TODAY), adding that he'd use the mixture on his hair once a week.

While Shelton did not explain his reasoning behind the concoction, there may be some benefits to using eggs on your hair. Though there's not much research available on the subject, Medical News Today notes that egg yolks may help treat dry or damaged hair and could possibly encourage hair growth. As for ketchup, some say it can be used as a helpful at-home hair toner. Use these "beauty" tips at your own discretion!

Whatever it does for Shelton's hair, it seems to be working. Heck, he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017.

Blake Shelton had Gwen Stefani shave his hair into a mullet on The Tonight Show

During the early days of quarantine back in April 2020, Shelton and Stefani joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. The "God's Country" singer decided it was a good time for some multitasking and got an at-home haircut, courtesy of his wife, during the interview. And Fallon was absolutely delighted.

"Are going to give him a mullet? Please give him a mullet," Fallon begged Stefani. "I love seeing Gwen cut your hair."

The interview carried on as Stefani buzzed off the sides of Shelton's hair. "How's the mullet? Is the mullet getting long in the back?" Shelton asked Fallon, who told the country star he's got to keep growing it out. Shelton then surprised Fallon by having Stefani shave a J and an F on the sides of his head. "I'm literally putting your initials on my head right now, Jimmy, I'm not kidding," he said as they all burst out laughing.

From his hair treatments to his favorite snack on tour, Shelton is a simple man. Even his famous Blake-A-Rita cocktail served at his bar Ole Red is described as "no frills."