Blake Shelton Has an Exciting New Career Update Involving Pitbull

The Voice Coach alum and Mr. Worldwide are joining forces for the party of the summer.

Fans will want to make their way to Fresno, California on September 13 and 14 later this summer — because that's where Blake Shelton and Pitbull will headline the Party in the Park music festival. (This comes from the creators behind the beloved Boots in the Park festival; consider this an extension of that universe.)

You can't have an epic festival without two iconic headliners, and Party in the Park intends to deliver on that promise: Shelton will headline on Saturday, and Pitbull will close out the weekend's festivities on Sunday. What more could music fans want than the most successful Coach in The Voice's history and Mr. Worldwide himself teaming up to end the summer with a proper blowout?

Like most festivals, Party in the Park will offer a variety of ticket options, including single-day and multi-day tickets, as well as general admission and VIP options. Check out the official website here for more information on how to get tickets.

There's nothing like a live Shelton performance, whether the 48-year-old is performing on The Voice or at one of his Ole Red locations. So you'll definitely want to secure tickets if you find yourself in Fresno this September.

Blake Shelton would love to "open" festivals at this stage in his career

Blake Shelton and Post Malone perform onstage during night one of The 51st CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Shelton said he doesn't like going on last when he performs at festivals.

"I've learned now: I want to go on early," he confessed. "I will open. Put me on early. I don't want to be the guy at midnight."

The star's reasoning for this is hilariously on-brand. "These people have been out there since 10 a.m. standing in fan club party lines," he continued. "Whatever the earliest you can put me on, I am proud to go on first. And they go, 'Well, we want to wait until it's dark.' And I go, 'First dark performance is me and I'm gonna sing and I'm leaving.'"

Shelton has fond past memories of festivals, telling Apple Music he attended CMA Fest (back when it was called Fan Fair) years ago, when he wasn't an artist but a staffer at American Songwriter Magazine.

"I'd get a press pass and work the booth," he said. "So I would just wander around in there. Of course, I had my cowboy hat on and my mullet. People thought I was an artist so I'd sign stuff and be like, 'Oh yeah, I got a record coming out.'"

Fast-forward to 2025, and it's clear Shelton was manifesting something all those moons ago.