Blake Shelton Picking & Arranging Flowers with Gwen Stefani Is Deeply Romantic

Gwen Stefani’s latest social media update just gave fans a glimpse at Blake Shelton’s romantic side.

In a June 26 Instagram post, the Voice Coach alum shared a sentimental video featuring never-before-seen clips of her and her family. Whether the crew is baking bread together or celebrating birthdays, there never seems to be a dull moment in the Stefani-Shelton household. One part of the video is particularly sweet: seeing Shelton in full husband mode picking and arranging wildflowers with Stefani.

The country superstar may be a cowboy at heart, but he’s not afraid to show off his softer side. All his time on the Oklahoma ranch has made Shelton a master gardener, which is one huge way he and Stefani bond.

The video is set to Stefani’s 2024 track “Empty Vase,” which makes this post even more poignant.

Stefani kept her caption simple: “Thankful 🤍 gx,” she wrote.

It doesn't matter if Stefani and Shelton are dancing on their tour bus or making flower bouquets, they're always having a good time. "She's my best friend; that's the best way I know to say it, and it's not something that we have to really think about — it's just there," Shelton told Access in 2024. "And we have fun with it — maybe that's the key. We have so much fun together. Whether we're having a cup of coffee in the morning, watching a movie, or performing in an arena somewhere."

Blake Shelton has learned “so much” from Gwen Stefani’s faith

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Shelton and Stefani also bond over faith. "Her faith is alive, and it's incredible to be around her. She's so happy about it, and she loves to share it to anybody that's listening," Shelton told People.

Stefani has previously referred to God as the “third party” in their marriage. Shelton said his wife’s faith has taught him that a relationship with God isn’t something to mention casually while accepting an award.

"I've learned so much from her, and she's really the person that's helped me get in touch with my faith and get serious about it and not just something that you say at an awards show, you know?” he explained. “She reminds me to think about it all day long. When you're around her, everything she sees, she sees God in it."