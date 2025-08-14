Blake Shelton Only Listens to 1 Artist at Home: "24 Hours Of..."

Hint: It's not anyone that fans could possibly guess. (LOL.)

According to legendary Voice Coach alum Blake Shelton, there's only one artist worthy of listening to when he's relaxing at home.

Is it a country music pioneer, like Willie Nelson or Patsy Cline? No.

Or how about a contemporary star, perhaps someone he's sat alongside on The Voice, like Season 28 Coach Niall Horan, Season 29 Coach Kelly Clarkson, or even his frenemy Adam Levine? Nope!

In a brief August 2025 interview with Taste of Country, Shelton revealed the only artist he listens to in his free time (allegedly): himself! LOL.

"I crank all of my music all the time," Shelton revealed, although, knowing him, he was probably joking. "Twenty-four hours of Blake Shelton going on at Blake Shelton's house. Come on in."

After some prying, the outlet did manage to make Shelton admit he did, in fact, listen to plenty of his wife Gwen Stefani's music, specifically citing many of Stefani's hits. "Cool," "Hella Good," "It's My Life," and "Hey Baby" were all mentioned, confirming that the "24 hours of Blake Shelton" comment was definitely just a silly joke. Classic Blake!

That said, now fans need video of Shelton at his Oklahoma ranch, rocking out to his own songs in his spare time — even if his comments were in jest, is that too much to ask?

Blake Shelton talks Gwen Stefani's music

Believe it or not, Shelton wasn't always as familiar with Stefani's extensive song catalog as he is today. In an August 2016 visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, he told the story from early in their courtship. Apparently, the country star had no idea his wife had so many hits on the radio.

"I was flipping through XM radio, and I stopped on this song and was like, 'That sounds like Gwen. What in the hell is this? Why don't I know this?'" Shelton explained to Seth Meyers.

"And it was a song called 'It's My Life,' which was a huge record for them. And I'm going, 'Holy hell, I didn't know Gwen sang that song,'" Shelton continued. "I've always known 'Hey Baby.' I didn't know she sang that freakin' song. All these songs!"

Shelton revealed what was going through his mind at that moment: "It's like, 'Wow, that was you? And we've kissed? Wow! That's amazing!'"