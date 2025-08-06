Blake Shelton's Super-Long Hair Actually Made Fans Think He Was Terri Clark (PIC)

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Try To Keep It Professional During Hilarious Interview

The former Voice Coach told a hilarious tale of mistaken identity from early in his career.

Blake Shelton is one of the most recognizable stars in country music today, but it wasn't always that way.

During his May 2025 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Shelton revealed that at one point early in his career, his hairstyle made fans think he was someone else entirely. As a throwback photo appeared on screen during his interview that Shelton guessed was from approximately 2002, he told Kelly Clarkson about his own hilarious case of mistaken identity. (Skip to the 11:40 mark in the above video.)

The vintage photo in question was of Shelton on stage in a cowboy hat with long hair that went past his shoulders.

"Oh, God," the former Voice Coach said as soon as he saw the picture.

"I have so many jokes that are not daytime-worthy, but yeah," Clarkson quipped.

Blake Shelton was once mistaken for Terri Clark

Terri Clark attends Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee; Blake Shelton performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

That's when Shelton launched into his story. Back in the early 2000s, he would perform at Fan Fair, the festival currently known as CMA Fest. Back then, Shelton was still a relatively unknown artist with exceptionally long hair.

"Fans knew where artists would park their cars," he explained. "Instead of waiting in line to get autographs, they could just stand against this fence and yell for artists to sign their stuff. And one day, I was leaving — and that was probably the look, right there — and I was walking out, I kept hearing people scream for Terri Clark. 'Terri! Terri!'"

At this point, Clarkson's jaw dropped.

"And I was like, 'Oh, Terri Clark's out here,'" Shelton continued. "I start looking around, and I turn around, and I saw the fans like, 'Oh, God,' you know? They thought I was Terri Clark, because my hair was long, we both had on the Wrangler [jeans], and the boots, and the hat."

"I don't know who's more offended by it — me or Terri," Shelton said jokingly.

"I really would've loved to have been there in that moment," Clarkson added.

