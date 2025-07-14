Blake Shelton & Noah Cyrus' Voices Are a Powerful Combo on Their Soaring New Duet

The former Voice Coach and Cyrus are musical dynamite together.

Blake Shelton and Noah Cyrus just made their musical debut together, and it's something every country music fan should check out.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

In a July 11 Instagram post, Noah Cyrus — Miley Cyrus' younger sister — shared news of the video officially dropping for her and Shelton's song "New Country."

"New Country," which Cyrus included on her latest album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me, is tailor-made for harmonizing — which Shelton and Cyrus do gorgeously. It's a powerful track that's raised even higher by Shelton's trademark baritone vocals.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Says He'd Have a Much Different Job If He Wasn't a Country Star

For Cyrus, working with Shelton was a dream come true. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on July 10, the singer revealed the collaboration came about by writing Shelton a personal letter.

"It was like a God thing telling me you have to reach out to Blake," Cyrus explained. "When I heard that song, it was Blake's from the beginning. And Blake made it happen. It felt like this spiritual thing that was bound to happen — something that was just written up there in the stars was having Blake on this record."

RELATED: Blake Shelton Sings Moving Tribute of Alabama's "Old Flame" for Its Founding Members

RELATED: Blake Shelton Sang George Strait with the "Elvis of Country" and It's So Good (VIDEO)

Who knew a new Blake Shelton song feature was coming this month? Listen for yourself, below:

Blake Shelton recalls his surprising start in the music industry

Blake Shelton with Durango during 2003 CMT Flameworthy Awards at The Gaylord Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: J. Vespa/WireImage

Believe it or not, Shelton's career in country music started with his mother entering him into beauty pageants when he was just a child — for the singing portion of the competitions, of course.

In a throwback 2001 interview with Access Hollywood, Shelton revealed that he struggled with doubts back then, even as he was making a good first impression in the industry.

RELATED: Blake Shelton & Post Malone Sound So Smooth Together on Their Country Duet

"It was very humiliating for me," Shelton confessed. "Because it was like me, I was a 7-year-old boy, with 30 or 40 little girls. I did OK in the talent portion of the pageant, but I told mom, if that's what I have to do to sing, I don't want to sing anymore. My beauty pageant days were short-lived."