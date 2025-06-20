Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Try To Keep It Professional During Hilarious Interview

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Try To Keep It Professional During Hilarious Interview

Do you think you look like The Voice Coach alum? Now is your time to shine.

A Blake Shelton Lookalike Contest Is Happening & We Can't Wait for the Photos

Fans of The Voice Coach alum Blake Shelton should make it a point to be at his Nashville Ole Red location on June 24 — especially if they happen to look like him. In a June 19 Instagram post, the official Ole Red account shared some fun news: The venue is hosting a Blake Shelton lookalike contest.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

"Fake it 'til you Blake it, y'all. 👍 Come out to Ole Red Nashville on Tuesday, June 24 for our Blake Shelton Lookalike Contest, and you could take home some cash money or meet our Surprise Celebrity Judge! Check in starts at 11:30 a.m.! Better bring your best B.S. 😏," reads the caption.

RELATED: Blake Shelton's Cheese Dip Recipe Is Almost Too Easy

Although Shelton owns and operates many Ole Red locations across the United States, the Nashville location has been home to some particularly unforgettable moments. From impromptu acoustic shows alongside Post Malone to surprise Keith Urban shred-fests, there's never a dull moment to be found — and now, fans can add a lookalike contest to the list.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Reveals the One Snack He Always Needs Stocked on Tour

So whether you're a dead ringer for the winningest Coach in The Voice's history or just bear a passing resemblance to the country superstar, Ole Red in Nashville will be the place to be on June 24.

(Bonus points if your significant other is a Gwen Stefani lookalike.)

What to know about Blake Shelton's Ole Red locations

Blake Shelton and Post Malone perform onstage during night one of The 51st CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

The restaurant-music venue hybrids can be found in Las Vegas; Nashville, Tennessee (as well as the Nashville airport); Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; and Tishomingo, Oklahoma — otherwise known as Shelton's hometown.

The Las Vegas location is Shelton's newest, opening in April 2024. In an interview with ET ahead of the location's opening, the star discussed why he thinks Las Vegas is the perfect city for Ole Red to expand into.

"It really does feel like you've stepped in through a portal and you're in Nashville when you come through the doors, which is so perfect for Las Vegas because country music has always had a place here... I think it's gonna be great for the country music industry to have this home base here in Vegas," Shelton explained.

In addition to serving delicious food, each location also doubles as a music venue, welcoming artists from diverse backgrounds.

Ole Red's official slogan says it all: "Top country talent, served hot all day."