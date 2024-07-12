Blake Shelton Looks Like a '90s Rock Star With Curly, Shoulder-Length Brown Hair

The former Voice Coach had a very different look in 2003 compared to now, and you have to see it to believe it.

For as long as fans of The Voice can remember, Blake Shelton has always rocked the same look: dressed down, way too handsome, and larger than life (he's 6'5"). But he hasn't always been that way! We've tracked down a rare 2003 photo of Shelton looking fresh-faced while rocking a decidedly 1990s hairstyle.

Long before he made history by steering his Voice team to victory a jaw-dropping nine times, Shelton was one of the brightest up-and-coming country stars in the music industry — and he had the hair to match.

It's a haircut we're sure fans of The Voice would love to see make a comeback (we'd love to hear his wife Gwen Stefani's thoughts). It's glorious; the 2003 version of Shelton could fit in as the frontman for any band from that era.

Blake Shelton at the Academy of Country Music Awards Tempur-Pedic Talent Lodge where the band received gifts as part of the Annual Country Music Awards held at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 20, 2003 in Las Vegas, Navada. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Will Blake Shelton return to The Voice in the future?

Between running his bar in Nashville and, most importantly, being the best stepdad he can be for Stefani's three sons, it doesn't look like Shelton will return as a full-time Coach on The Voice anytime soon. The job is a full-time one, and there simply isn't enough time in the day for the 48-year-old!

"I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he explained to Access Hollywood in 2023. "There's no way around it. If you're going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."

However, in a separate interview with ET, Shelton pitched how he could see himself returning to the show where he had found so much success.

Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

"If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I'd return] for one season, a one-off," Shelton confessed. "That would be fun for me… That would be something I would be interested in doing."

Shelton was an integral part of the inaugural season of The Voice alongside fellow Coaches Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and Cee-Lo Green. Levine, of course, will return for the highly-anticipated Season 27 in just a few months!