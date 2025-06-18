Blake Shelton Adorably Kissed Gwen Stefani Wearing This Truly Wild Pink Costume

Ninety-nine percent of the time, The Voice Coach alum Blake Shelton dresses down in casual rancher attire — think plaids, flannels, and jeans. He is a country-singing cowboy, after all. Which makes him dressing up as the Easter Bunny once in a while that much more precious.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it clip from Gwen Stefani's June 18 Instagram video celebrating her husband's 49th birthday, fans spotted Shelton in a full-on pink Easter Bunny costume giving Stefani a very tender kiss. (See the moment here.) The video is filled with sweet moments throughout their relationship. It features plenty of kisses shared between the couple, but nothing beats the one Shelton gave Stefani dressed as a giant pink bunny.

"Happy birthday to my greatest love @blakeshelton u are my everything!! ❤️❤️," Stefani captioned her post.

While Stefani loved Shelton's bunny costume, some people — like Carson Daly's daughter, Goldie, for example — didn't share the same enthusiasm.

In 2022, Shelton memorably showed up at Daly's home as the Easter Bunny to pay a visit to Goldie, which resulted in one of the most iconic photos ever.

"Goldie's not so sure about this," Daly captioned.

Blake Shelton opens up about his relationship with Gwen Stefani's children

Blake Shelton, Zuma Rossdale, Eric Stefani, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Jill Stefani, Todd Stefani, Patti Stefani, Dennis Stefani and Kingston Rossdale at the star ceremony where Gwen Stefani is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2023. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

In a 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton spoke candidly about his relationship with Stefani's three children: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

"I get to teach them the country, you know, and I love that," Shelton said. "Whether it's music, whether it's literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know? I absolutely love being the person that gets to introduce them to that stuff."

And on his marriage to Stefani, Shelton remains as enamored as ever with the No Doubt singer.

"I don't know how you can imagine when you find that life partner, that missing piece, you know, you didn't know what was missing?" he explained. "If you would've told me the first season [of The Voice] that we met that — what was gonna happen, I would've been like, 'No, we actually don't even have anything to even talk about, you know? What are you talking about?'"

"It's crazy how things work out," Shelton added. .