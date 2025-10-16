Kate McKinnon Wooed Blake Shelton in SNL's "Farm Hunk" Bachelor Parody

And Just Like That…Sabrina Carpenter Is Hosting SNL

The former Voice Coach played a farmer looking for a wife to take home to Iowa, and McKinnon enticed him with...a handful of pasta.

Sometimes even men as handsome as Blake Shelton need help finding love, and they decide to pursue it on a show like "Farm Hunk" — Saturday Night Live's rural spin on The Bachelor.

Shelton pulled double duty as Host and Musical Guest on January 24, 2015, and starred as the titular hunk in a parody that really captures the essence of watching a man date 25 women at once. Ryan Coles — NOT to be confused with Season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules — is hoping for a wife who'll move to his Iowa farm. And the women are all more than ready to agree with whatever he says.

"I live in Hollywood," says his first date, played by Cecily Strong. "I'm a pediatric nurse. I've also done some light porn."

"So if we get married, would you be willing to move to Iowa?" Ryan asks. "My town is really ugly and stinky and far away from things, and there's no one there your age to be friends with. It's only old men."

While every woman Shelton's character meets is a whole lot, Kate McKinnon is hysterical as the one who brought a weird gift.

Kate McKinnon gifts Blake Shelton a handful of spaghetti in SNL's Bachelor parody sketch

Kate McKinnon steals him next, and reveals that she's "a veteran...of the porn industry."

"I've served my country like 200 times," she says, and since she heard he likes Italian food, she brought him a gift: a giant handful of spaghetti and red sauce.

Blake Shelton and Kate McKinnon appear during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 40 Episode 12 on January 24, 2015. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Her strategy involves bringing Farm Hunk presents and props; because he likes animals, she brings him a live macaw. And because he enjoys welding, she's ready to weld right then and there.

Aidy Bryant plays the girl with the sob story, who bursts out crying halfway through a sentence.

"I'm sorry, my dad is dead," she sobs during her first date. "He died 10 years ago, and I'm really messed up about it."

"I'm sorry, I was kidnapped when I was little," she cries during her second attempt at a date. "It happened on the same day as JonBenét so it wasn't even in the papers or anything. Just because she did baby beauty pageants and I did baby weight lifting, nobody cared!"

Before Farm Hunk can make his decision, Leslie Jones pulls Bryant out of the way and simply decides to be very honest and direct.

"I know I'm going home tonight," Jones says when she sits down. "It's week two, that's when I go. I get that. But listen, if you're ever in New York, give me a call and I'll shuck your corn all night long."

"Could I get your cell number?" an intrigued Farm Hunk asks.

"Just google 'Leslie Jones SNL,'" she says. "It'll all come up."

Watch "Farm Hunk" from Season 40, Episode 12 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.