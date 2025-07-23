Blake Shelton Joked He'd Sing This Risqué KISS Song to Audition on The Voice

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Try To Keep It Professional During Hilarious Interview

When competing on a show like The Voice, choosing the right song can be a make-or-break moment for scoring a coveted chair-turn from one of the Coaches. But what if the tables were turned?

Back in Season 17 of The Voice — when Kelly Clarkson served as a Coach alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend while also hosting her daytime talk show — she invited her fellow Coaches to join her during a November 2019 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson invited audience members to ask any questions they had about the behind-the-scenes magic of The Voice, leading one fan to ask the Coaches which song they would choose to sing if they were in the hot spot.

While some of the Coaches pondered the question carefully, Shelton, ever the jokester and lover of the classics, didn't pause for even a second once it came time for him to reveal his hypothetical Blind Audition song. Shelton may have retired from The Voice in 2023, but his hysterics remain as timeless as ever.

Blake Shelton chose a raunchy KISS song as his hypothetical Blind Audition

As the Coach with the most wins under his belt across The Voice history, Shelton knows a thing or two about a successful Blind Audition. So, which song would Shelton sing for The Voice Coaches to go the distance?

"'Lick It Up' by KISS," Shelton revealed to the crowd, getting a big reaction from his fellow Coaches. For those who haven't heard KISS's 1983 smash single, to put it plainly: it's not a family-friendly track.

"Perfect, perfect!" host Carson Daly quipped sarcastically.

"You're so stupid," Clarkson said between laughs.

"He was just waiting to say that, by the way," Stefani clarified, privy to Shelton's endless jokes.

While "Lick It Up" is not likely to end up on any Artist's playlist for a Blind Audition, the idea of Shelton tearing down the house in KISS-approved face paint certainly paints an entertaining image.

John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson reveal their song selections for The Voice

The other Season 17 Coaches took the question a bit more seriously. Legend, no stranger to a silky cover track, revealed that he often covers bespoke songs in his live shows.

"I do 'A Bridge Over Troubled Waters,'" Legend said, showing some love to the Simon & Garfunkel track. "Sometimes I do a really interesting version of 'Dancing in the Dark,' the Bruce Springsteen song. So maybe some of those songs that I cover in my shows are the songs that I would do on The Voice."

"You could sing anything," Daly said. "He could sing a nursery rhyme, and chairs would turn."

Stefani admitted that her mind "went blank" after being asked the question, adding that her beginnings at the helm of a garage band didn't cater to a show like The Voice. Clarkson wasn't having any of the self-doubt from the No Doubt legend — telling Stefani that she'd recruit her for Team Kelly in an instant due to gorgeous tone.

"You would turn for me?" Stefani asked incredulously.

"I grew up on your music, yes!" Clarkson said with no hesitation. "I have literally loved you since 'Trapped in a Box.'"

After Shelton revealed his cheeky answer to the question, Clarkson revealed that she'd choose a song she wasn't allowed to perform during her time on American Idol. We've had dozens of iconic industry powerhouses in the Coach's chair, but Clarkson's start on a competition series gives her an edge.

"I really did 'wanna sing 'Why' by Annie Lennox," Clarkson explained while fondly looking back on her roots. "And no one would let us sing their songs in the first season of Idol, so I didn't get to. But I would sing 'Why' by Annie Lennox. That's one of my favorite songs."