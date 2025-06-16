Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma & Blake Shelton Are Officially Cowboy Twins (PIC)

Stefani's middle child is growing up so fast — and getting inspiration from Shelton's wardrobe.

On June 15, The Voice Coach alum Gwen Stefani celebrated Father's Day by sharing some family photos of her husband Blake Shelton with her three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. In one of them, Shelton and 16-year-old Zuma pose together wearing cowboy-inspired outfits — a full fashion twinning moment. From the way Shelton's pointing his finger at the camera, you can tell he's a proud stepdad. His style is definitely rubbing off on Zuma!

See Blake Shelton and Zuma in full cowboy attire here (peep the 12th slide).

"Happy Father's day Dad and @blakeshelton!! we love u so much 💙✨,” Stefani captioned her carousel.

From singing "Old MacDonald" when they were babies to fishing trips, Shelton has a tight-knit bond with his stepsons. In fact, they're so close, Shelton gifted his late father's truck to Zuma.

"At the ranch there was an old truck that was Blake’s dad’s. And his dad has passed, but it was sitting there, no dashboard, rusted apart…[Zuma's] been begging for that truck for like, years," Stefani said in an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "He ended up getting the truck last year. Blake gave it to him, put a dashboard in."

Shelton takes the role of stepdad seriously, telling Access it's partially why he left The Voice after 23 seasons as a Coach.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he said. "Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always,‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

Blake Shelton's sweet bond with Gwen Stefani's sons

It's safe to say that Shelton's relationship with Stefani — and her kids — has transformed him for the better. In an interview with People in 2022, Shelton revealed that becoming a stepfather led him to an important realization.

"They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy," Shelton explained. "I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into."

That kind of responsibility has made Shelton look at many things differently — namely, his own sense of self.

"It's a different kind of self-worth," he continued. "Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you."